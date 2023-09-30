Saturday, September 30, 2023
Falcao García breaks his drought and roars again with a dramatic goal in Rayo, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Close


Close

The Colombian scored this Saturday in a Rayo Vallecano match.

It took almost a year for the striker to Radamel Falcao García roared again with a goal against Rayo Vallecano, this Saturday, September 30, in a match against Mallorca in the Spanish League.

The Tiger roared again

Tigre’s goal came with drama, in the 102nd minute, in a penalty that the forward missed in the first instance against goalkeeper Rajković, who went ahead.

The referee ordered the collection to be repeated and this time Falcao did not fail to score the goal to tie Rayo 2-2, at home, in 12 minutes of replacement.

The Colombian had not scored a goal since October 18, 2022, in a match against Atlético de Madrid.

Since then, constant injuries have slowed the attacker’s pace, and he has had many absences. In fact, this Saturday he started on the substitute bench and entered the 80th minute to be the protagonist in the final minutes.

