Falcao García breaks his drought and roars again with a dramatic goal in Rayo, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Falcao García
Falcao garcia
The Colombian scored this Saturday in a Rayo Vallecano match.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
It took almost a year for the striker to Radamel Falcao García roared again with a goal against Rayo Vallecano, this Saturday, September 30, in a match against Mallorca in the Spanish League.
(You may be interested: Marcelo Bielsa receives a million-dollar compensation, but the coach was disappointed)
The Tiger roared again
Tigre’s goal came with drama, in the 102nd minute, in a penalty that the forward missed in the first instance against goalkeeper Rajković, who went ahead.
The referee ordered the collection to be repeated and this time Falcao did not fail to score the goal to tie Rayo 2-2, at home, in 12 minutes of replacement.
The Colombian had not scored a goal since October 18, 2022, in a match against Atlético de Madrid.
Since then, constant injuries have slowed the attacker’s pace, and he has had many absences. In fact, this Saturday he started on the substitute bench and entered the 80th minute to be the protagonist in the final minutes.
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Falcao #García #breaks #drought #roars #dramatic #goal #Rayo #video