RAdamel Falcao García made his debut with Millonarios on Thursday, in a 1-1 draw against Independiente Medellín, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. The ‘Tiger’ played 45 minutes in the second half, after starting the match as a substitute.

Falcao’s arrival has generated enormous expectations. Millonarios fans gave him a massive welcome, with a flag-waving ceremony in front of the team’s hotel and, later, a packed stadium at his official presentation.

Although many fans of other teams have also expressed their joy at seeing the historic scorer of the Colombian National Team in Colombian football for the first time, there was no shortage of one or two derogatory comments. And Radamel himself came forward to respond to one of them.

A Santa Fe fan wrote on his X account: “Am I the only one who, being a fan of @SantaFe, wants @FALCAO to tear the cruciate ligaments in his good knee on matchday 2 and not step onto a football field again until next year?”

Falcao’s forceful response to the fan who wished he would get injured

The ‘Tiger’ took the time to respond: “For my part, I can only wish you blessings and all the players and fans of the FPC, I hope that no one in your house ever suffers from an illness or injury like the ones I have faced, believe me, it is not easy… I invite you to change your mindset, this type of thing impoverishes us as a society. I only hope that it is a good show for all the fans, including you. A hug!”

The most curious thing is that, on that same social network, the same fan was given a message of support for ‘El Tigre’, three years ago.

Falcao has overcome two serious knee injuries in his career

It is worth remembering that Falcao had two serious knee injuries in his career. The first, in January 2006, when he had just made his debut with River Plate. On that occasion he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and was out of action for eight months.

The second, and the most painful because of what it meant and the moment he was experiencing in his career, was the one he suffered on January 23, 2014, in the French Cup match between Monaco and Chasselay, from the fourth division. A defender named Soner Ertek tackled him and in the process he tore the ligaments in his other knee, the left one.

Despite the doctors’ efforts to get him back into shape, Falcao was unable to be part of the Colombia squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, just when he was experiencing the best part of his professional career.

