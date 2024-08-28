ANDMillonarios fan, Javier Acosta, moved hundreds of Internet users on social networks after telling her story and announcing that the procedure would be carried out euthanasia in order to rest.

Many of his friends have followed his story and after suffering a traffic accident that left him in a wheelchair, contracted a bacteria in a swimming pool and now faces a diagnosis of blood cancer.

After undergoing several tests and receiving the respective results, in the middle of a live broadcast on his Facebook account, The young man from Bogotá said goodbye to his followers after announcing that despite medical efforts, and his own, his health continues to deteriorate.

After the video began to gain more and more traction on social media, one of Millonarios’ most important idols contacted Javier via video call.

The ‘tiger’ asked him about his life, his physical state and his conditionas well as offering some encouraging words and even sharing a prayer.

Javier received a message from Alberto Gamero, technical director of the ambassador team who told him “Be strong and brave, God knows how to do things. Brother, whatever you decide is fine and we will accept it. May God bless you. A hug.”

What is Javier Acosta’s health status?

It should be noted that Javier has been hospitalized for a month and says that “they did another scraping, they were going to do surgery on me to be Well, but the bacteria is so strong that it destroyed my cultures and bones.s”.

He says he was given two options: one was to end the treatment and amputate his right leg without guaranteeing that it would not spread to the other leg. “And I said, well, maybe because nothing is too big for me.”

After this, they did more studies and tests, the results of which were not encouraging. They discovered that he has blood cancer and that now a lymph node appeared on the head, so the infection is progressing rapidly.

“The hardest thing is that they are going to euthanize me… they will give me an injection and I will go to rest.” He explains that this procedure is scheduled by 12:00 noon on Friday, August 30.

