Everything indicates that Radamel Falcao Garcia seek destination. And that is long-awaited news for many teams that yearn to have a player of their experience, impact and prestige.

The Colombian striker has been mentioned in the MLS several times and some nostalgics are excited to see him in River Plate or even in Millionaires, but everything indicates that those who lead the specific efforts come from distant Malaysia.

The club is Johor Darul Takzim FC and its coach, Esteban Solari, Santiago’s brother (former Real Madrid player), has occasionally referred to the option of signing Tigre.

Meanwhile, Falcao continues to accumulate international awards for his extraordinary career.

The English magazine FourFourTwo published its list of the 100 best players of this century and the Tiger is present.

Falcao García is ranked 54th in the world ranking. The list is led by the Argentine Lionel Messi. He is the only Colombian selected.

“Where has ‘El Tigre’ gone, have the goals followed him. The Colombian’s football odyssey has taken him to seven different countries, with his most successful stages in Porto, Atlético de Madrid and Monaco. He won back-to-back Europa League titles with different clubs in 2011 and 2012 for Porto and Atleti, a Ligue 1 title with Monaco and is Colombia’s all-time top scorer with 35 goals in 90 matches.”

Falcao is ahead of players like Miroslav Klose, Juan Román Riquelme, Raúl, Fabio Cannavaro, Cafú, Marcelo, Paolo Maldini, Roberto Carlos and Ángel Di María.

“In his heyday, Falcao seemed utterly unstoppable – Chelsea fans might still have traumatic memories of his impressive first-half hat-trick in a 4-1 UEFA Super Cup win for Atlético in 2012,” he added. FourFourTwo.

