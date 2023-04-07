Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, who wore the Atlético de Madrid shirt between 2011 and 2013, returns to face his former team wearing the colors of the Vallecano Raywith whom he is hardly having minutes this season and since the arrival of Raúl De Tomás he has been relegated to the background.

Falcao, 37, has played 581 minutes of play this season in 22 official matches, although only four as a starter.

The registration of Raúl De Tomás in January, despite the fact that he had been with the team since September of last year, has relegated Falcao to the third striker in the squad behind the Madrid striker and Sergio Camello, on loan from the Athletic.

In fact, so far in the second round, the Colombian has only played 35 minutes in the last eight games. Rayo hosts Atlético de Madrid this league day in Vallecas, in what will be a special match for Falcao, who wore the red and white jersey for two seasons in which he scored 52 goals in 91 games.

Falcao meets the challenge

Falcao García, after scoring a goal with Rayo.

Before the game, Falcao participated in a fun Shoot for love challenge, in which a fan of the Real Madrid challenges him to hit him with the ball from the pitch to the stands.

El Tigre, who is on the field practicing free kicks, accepts and demonstrates all his precision in shooting. The ball lands right where the fan was eating popcorn and having a drink.

“Vaaaaamoos”, shouts Falcao after fulfilling the challenge.

So far, since his departure from Atlético in 2013, Falcao has played four times against the rojiblanco team. Two with Monaco and two with Rayo, the last one on October 18, 2022, in a match in which a goal of his at 92 minutes allowed the score to be tied at the Metropolitan.

With the entire squad available, Andoni Iraola is likely to trust this matchday in his usual starting eleven against Atlético. In this way, the chances of starting Falcao are reduced since Camello is being the first option for the Basque coach, who has put him on twenty-five times from the first minute

SPORTS and efe

