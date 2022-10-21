Dwayne Johnson, one of the highest paid men in Hollywood, will have from this Friday the power and responsibility to mark the future of the lucrative DC Comics franchise with “BlackAdam”, a premiere that he himself describes as the “start of a new stage” in the superhero genre.

“Black Adam’ represents a new era in the DC universe, with new scenarios and complex and diverse characters in terms of representation,” said the actor in an interview with the EFE agency in Los Angeles, before starting the long tour with which wanted to promote the film, directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra.

What was known this Friday is that the legacy of another ‘hero’, the soccer player Radamel Falcao García, has a presence in the film.

‘Super Falcao’

According to what was known on social networks, a shirt of the Colombian National Team, with the name of Falcao on its number, is part of the film that promises to be a success.

The impact of the revelation was so great that “Tiger” himself spoke on his social networks:



“I will have to see #BlackAdam and thus confirm it with my own eyes”said.

“What I like most about Black Adam is that he will do anything to protect his people, his country and his family”says ‘The Rock’ Johnson flatly.

Set in a universe clearly inspired by the cities of the Middle East, “Black Adam” opens with its protagonist confused to find that the ancient civilization in which he grew up, Kahndaq, is a modern metropolis that bears no resemblance to the old days.

Released from prison, where he has spent thousands of years, he must adapt to a new world in which his aggressiveness and peculiar way of dispensing justice will run into a group of superheroes, known as the Justice Society of America, who will try to stop his crimes. Actions.

“There is a gray area where the viewer may not agree with ‘

Black Adam’ and what he does, but you understand because he’s full of rage,” he argues.

This confusion between good and evil, a division that is sometimes too evident in the superhero genre, is what for Johnson makes this title a “more compelling” proposal.

He is so sure of his bet that the person in charge of franchises as successful as “Fast & Furious” has been going to all possible events for months to convince fans of the genre that this time, DC Comics has hit the nail on the head.

SPORTS

*With EFE

