The heart of Radamel Falcao Garcia It’s always been blue, but for now, the dream of seeing him dressed in the Millonarios shirt seems to be postponed again, and with fewer and fewer chances of making it a reality.

For two days, the fans of the current Colombian champion were excited to see the historic scorer of the Colombian National Team in the team, after a series of indirect messages and flirting from side to side. The issue apparently did not have a happy ending.

The president of the Millonarios board of directors and top shareholder of the club, Gustavo Serpa, in the midst of the fireworks for the achievement of the 16th star, threw the first set in search of the ‘Tiger’.

“I have traveled frequently to Madrid. I am going to try to meet with Falcao in July, when I return there. From our point of view, it is viable,” Serpa told El VBar Caracol.

And a gesture that seemed innocent ended up being the beginning of a snowball that began to grow and grow: Lorelei Tarón, Falcao’s wife, published a photo of her daughters, smiling, with the question “What are they talking about?” . A fan replied: “They are happy because Falcao is going to Millos.” Lorelei commented, almost immediately: “hahahaha, yes”. The illusion began.

The approaches with Falcao

On behalf of Millionaires there was never an official mention of contacts with Falcao. Everything was handled through versions of journalists on social networks, such as Antonio Casale, Pipe Sierra and Carlos Antonio Vélez.

“Hard negotiation but move on! For @MillosFCoficial it would be a blow of opinion but sportingly important as long as he can stay until next year’s Cup… In addition, it is convenient for him to be adding minutes for selection purposes, ”Vélez wrote.

about @FALCAO it’s true! Hard negotiation but move on! For @MillosFCoficial It would be a blow of opinion but sportingly important as long as he can stay until next year’s Cup… It’s also convenient for him to be adding minutes for selection purposes. Without… — Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) July 6, 2023

In the professional squad there were reactions: “Hopefully… One of those players who doesn’t want to have him. I haven’t had exact knowledge of that, but Falca has always been one of those people who has liked Millionaires and it would be an honor for me have it”, said DT Alberto Gamero, while the captain, Mackalister Silva, said he was willing to give the tape to ‘Tiger’ if he arrived.

However, obstacles began to appear. The first, that Rayo Vallecano would have activated a contract renewal for one more year with Falcao, who ended his relationship on June 30.

The other difficulty was related to the family: Falcao left Colombia more than 20 years ago and returning to the country is a complicated decision, especially when he is about to become a father again. There are many factors that ended up weighing on the issue.

This Thursday afternoon, according to Casale, the matter stopped, but not for the aforementioned reasons: “The offer that @MillosFCoficial was able to make to @FALCAO is much less than what the player perceives today. Both parties managed to get excited but it is economically impossible. Both sides made a good try. There will be no counter offer,” he wrote on Twitter.

The offer that @MillosFCoficial could do to @FALCAO It is much less than what the player perceives today. Both parties managed to get excited but it is economically impossible. Both sides made a good try. There will be no counter offer — Antonio Casale (@casaleantonio) July 6, 2023

Except from the fan’s point of view, the paths of Falcao and Millonarios, for now, will remain separate. The champion is looking for a striker.

