Radamel Falcao Garcia, about to turn 36, he continues to inspire respect in his classmates Colombia selection and also in the rivals. The Rayo Vallecano attacker is still in force and some voices ask that he be a starter against Peru.

The team led by Reinaldo Rueda is playing a crucial game this Friday for Colombia’s aspirations to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. And the ‘Tigre’, the national team’s all-time top scorer, with 35 goals, is ready. Falcao spoke about his moment and that of the National Team with the journalist Johanna Moreno, from DirecTV Sports.

Falcao’s vision on the lack of goal of the National Team

Why do Colombians score goals in clubs and not in the National Team? “Today football is very physical, it is very tactical. Today you study all the game features. In a Selection you don’t have time to carry out exhaustive and continuous work: it’s three, four days, maximum. You cannot do a demanding job, you come from schedule changes, from trips, you see each other every two, three months. You cannot review some concepts like in a club every day, there you know what your partner is going to do, the movements; in the National Team it is very complicated”.

The goal of going to the World Cup. “I dream of being able to be in Qatar, but first we have to get the ticket. We have to do our homework, first the matches against Peru and Argentina. All the remaining matches are four finals and I visualize myself in what is going to happen this week. Peru is going to be complicated and we must become strong at home, with the joy of the people, with that good energy that they always send us, knowing how to interpret the game and the match, things, if God allows it, are going to turn out well for us and We are going to get the victory.”

The absence of Leo Messi in the game Argentina vs. Colombia. “That a team does not have Messi is already a bit of relief for the rival, because he is a player who makes the difference. He is one of the best in the world and at any moment he can solve a match for you. For us it is better that he does not play and although Argentina has other very important players and as a team they are very strong, it is better that Messi is not here”.

Falcao’s vision on the ’10’

The figure of ’10’. “In our football culture we have always played with ’10’ and children have dreamed of being ’10’. Football has evolved and asks and demands other things, but we must not give up our roots and the way we interpret the game”.

Do you see yourself as a coach in the future? “I really don’t see myself as a coach in the future, maybe this could change at any time. I like football, knowing how to interpret it, but right now I don’t have directing in my plans”.

