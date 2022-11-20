Monday, November 21, 2022
Falcao enlarges his legend: 36 goals with the Colombian National Team

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2022
in Sports
Falcao Garcia, footballer

Falcao García, soccer player.

Falcao Garcia, footballer.

This Saturday he scored in the friendly against Paraguay.

the colombian team defeated Paraguay 2-0 this Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, United States, with goals from defender Dávinson Sánchez and striker Falcao garciawho scored seconds after entering the field of play in replacement of Rafael Santos Borré.

36 and counting

With this goal, Falcao enlarges his legend. His 36 goals are classified in 13 by qualifying rounds, 20 by friendlies, 2 in the Copa América and one in the World Cup.

Today Falcao is already a history of the National Team, although he still plays, although he is still in force and although he is still needed. He is historic because of his indelible goals that long ago made him the best scorer in the national team, with 36 goals, 11 more than Arnoldo Iguaran.

Since February 9, 2007, when Jorge Luis Pinto made him enter the second half in place of Elkin Murillo in a friendly against Uruguay, in Cúcuta (1-3), Falcao began to write a brilliant story.

The ‘Tiger’ is the top scorer for the Colombian National Team and is also the team’s top scorer in the World Cup qualifiers, with 13 scores. Nine of them were made on the road to Brazil 2014, when the team’s return was sealed after 16 years of absence.

Falcao missed that World Cup due to a knee injury, but he had his revenge in Russia 2018, when he scored one of the goals in the 3-0 win over Poland: a dream come true.

Now, Falcao shows that he is still in force and with the desire to contribute to the National Team for the next tie.

