Much has been rumored about the physical condition and the lack of rhythm that would have Radamel Falcao Garcia on his arrival at Rayo Vallecano, but any kind of doubt was cleared with the brilliant performance of the Colombian forward in a matter of just under 20 minutes on the court, not only scoring a goal but also raising the expectations of the Vallecas team for this season.
With 1-0 on the scoreboard against Getafe, at minute 71 the “Tiger” entered for Randy Nteka, being his first opportunity to add minutes in La Liga Santander. It did not take long to have an effect on the game as he was involved in the play with which Pathe Ciss scored the second goal of the match at minute 78 and four minutes later, thanks to a brilliant pass from Ciss, Falcao broke David Soria’s goal.
In a matter of 11 minutes, Falcao earned his first cheer in the stands of the Estadio de Vallecas, something that Franco-red fans hope to get used to as the matches go by. This meeting marked the return of the attacker to Spanish football, after his successful experience with Atlético de Madrid between 2011 and 2013, scoring 70 goals in 91 games with the colchoneros.
