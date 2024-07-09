This Tuesday, July 9, is the most anticipated day for Millonarios fans in recent years: Radamel Falcao Garcia He will make his debut wearing the blue shirt of the Bogotá club and he will do so, no more and no less, against the club that trained him to reach the major European leagues; River Plate, from Argentina

Falcao arrived in Colombia to put himself at the orders of the Coach Alberto Gamero last week and since then, his presence in the country has unleashed an impressive frenzy. The ‘falcaomania’ has moved to Buenos Aires, where fans of the ‘Embajador’ and River Plate never stop looking for him to pose for a photo or sign an autograph.

Although the match between the ‘Millonarios’ of Colombia and Argentina coincides with the semi-final match of the Copa América, a good attendance of the fans is expected at the Monumental stadium in Núñez, where he made his professional debut and received a round of applause so many times.

Radamel Falcao Garcia

Falcao’s dream debut

Radamel Falcao has expressed what it means to him to make his debut with the team he loves against the club where he became the player he is today, where he spent eight seasons before leaving for Europe.

At 38 years of age, the forward closed his extensive trip through the Old Continent and will play for the first time in Colombian Professional Football.

Falcao

The only thing that will affect Falcao’s debut is the arrival of a new player to the club’s infirmary: goalkeeper Diego Novoa, who was ready to defend the Bogota team’s goal in Argentina, was injured in a training session prior to the trip.

Novoa’s departure is joined by a long list of others: Sánder Navarro, Steven Vega, Omar Bertel, Daniel Cataño, Joan Hernández and Luis Paredes.

Where to watch River Plate – Millonarios?

The match between River Plate and Millonarios will be broadcast exclusively on the TV channel Disney+ Premium.

It will be at 4:30 pm Colombian hour

