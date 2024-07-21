Radamel Falcao García has already had the pleasure of playing at El Campín, in front of the Millonarios fans and in an official match. He did so in a tough game, in which he was beaten, and in which he is slowly beginning to become familiar with the atmosphere of the League: 32,732 spectators applauded the ‘Tigre’ in the 1-0 victory against the champion Atlético Bucaramanga.

It was not an easy match for Millonarios. Bucaramanga is an uncomfortable team for its rivals, which is not afraid to give up attacking and even possession of the ball, as it had already done against Junior. And that type of play makes things more difficult for Millonarios lately.

Falcao ended up playing deep, trying to link up with Mackalister Silva, who was on the wing, and Jhon Córdoba, who was the natural owner of the other wing. And Leonardo Castro was the one who played as the ‘9’.

Everyone was looking for ‘El Tigre’. His teammates and also his rivals, who hit him, sometimes unnecessarily, like Carlos Henao, who hit him on the ankle without the ball in play.

Bucaramanga did not create anything in the first half. Millonarios, only a few approaches: a soft shot from Falcao from outside the area, another from Leo Castro in which he finished from a difficult angle and little else. And then there was a wrestling match that would be envied in the WWF, between Carlos Romaña and Castro. The referee sent them both off and the VAR cut it short: yellow cards for both.

In the first half of the second half, a foul on Radamel on the edge of the area led to the first goal of the match, a free kick by Danovis Banguero that deflected off Carlos Henao, who was in the barrier, and went into Aldaír Quintana’s goal.

Only after 1-0 down did Bucaramanga remember that there was life beyond the halfway line. And when they started attacking, they once again exposed all the cracks in Millonarios’ defence: they had two chances, one, on a free kick from Sambueza that went over the bar and the other, in which Banguero almost returned the favour and, after a bad exit from Arboleda, almost scored an own goal with a tas-tas.

Gamero refreshed the wings with Daniel Ruiz and Daniel Mantilla, instead of Silva and Córdoba, and then, Falcao, who minutes before had filtered a great ball to Leo Castro, left to applause so that Santiago Giordana could enter.

The changes dampened the game somewhat. Millos were already beginning to close the game, with the entry of Sergio Mosquera and the change to a three-man defence, and the Colombian champions did not get close to Arboleda’s flanks again, except for a free kick by Carlos Henao in injury time. Falcao’s first celebration in front of his home crowd ended in victory.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

