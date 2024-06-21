The signing of Radamel Falcao by Millonarios completely revolutionized the Colombian league. A fact that seemed more like an illusion or a dream than a reality has now materialized and the historic Colombian striker will wear blue in his country’s league.

According to the criteria of

Clearly, an incorporation of such magnitude aroused reactions from all types of people among the specialized press, fans and footballers who are eagerly awaiting the debut of Tigre in the following season of the Colombian league.

Welcome messages like that of Hugo Rodallega, who was his partner and now will be his rival; or that of Mackalister Silva, who will be his partner and promised to give him the captain’s armband, are some of those that have appeared on social networks.

However, the protagonist of the important news, Radamel Falcao García, had not spoken about his arrival to the team until today when he spoke to different media to talk about his current situation.

“My idea is to contribute, I’m going to be one more”

Radamel Falcao is already focused on his role in Millonarios. In interviews with W and Caracol Radio, the footballer spoke about the place he will occupy in the team and made it very clear that he is convinced that the level he will put in the League will not remain only in the expectations of the fans.

“My idea is to go contribute, I’m going to be one more, I’ll let you know from the beginning and I’ll become a partner.” The scorer declared that he is aware of the impact that having a teammate like him on the squad generates, in addition to being excited for his teammates both in the capital team and in the local league.

Mackalister and Falcao Photo:TIME Share

Knowing his importance for Colombian soccer in general, El Tigre also referred to what he feels about playing in his country for the first time after his successful time in foreign leagues. “At this stage in my career, being able to have the experience of receiving the love of the country is priceless for me. I was always a foreigner and Colombians outside told me ‘thank you’, but I had never been able to feel it in the country,” he told Julio Sánchez Cristo.

García takes his arrival to the country and the performance he must have with the ambassador team very seriously. “It is a responsibility and then the personal challenge of being able to do well with my club, to provide in every stadium I go to”

Falcao, eager to play in the Colombian League

Among his statements for Caracol Radio, the scorer also showed that he is excited to arrive in Colombia and share with the fans in each place he visits as a new Millonarios player. Furthermore, he mentioned that he follows the local league regularly.

“I am very excited to experience the environment in a different way in Ibagué with Tolima, in Barranquilla with Juniorof Cali, of Medellin with National Athletic. They are beautiful environments that I have always seen on television and experiencing that is what excites me. I want to enjoy it”

Radamel Falcao García, Colombian striker. Photo:Galatasaray Share

Apart from remembering the clubs in the league, the Colombian also remembered old acquaintances such as Carlos Bacca, Edwin Cardona and David Ospina. “We have fought and defended the colors of Colombia, the things that are experienced in the National Team unite a lot and I think we have that sense of belonging. It will be nice to meet them again, put rivalries aside and experience competitiveness in a healthy way,” he said for W.

The details of the agreement with Millonarios and their arrival in Bogotá

El Tigre confirmed that his relationship with Millonarios is, in principle, for six months, but that it can be extended depending on the achievements he achieves as the season passes. In addition, he spoke of the great problem that he faced regarding the taxes that would be imposed upon his arrival in Colombia. “That factor was a very strong impact that would prevent me from continuing. Millonarios could not assume the impact that this could generate, For this reason, Gustavo Serpa mentioned that we are going through this semester and see if the objectives are achieved,” he assured.

Falcao García and Millionaires Photo:Mauricio Moreno. EL TIEMPO and Social Networks Share

One of the issues that convinced him, according to him, is that the club president has “an organized project.” In addition to this, he referred to the versions that claimed that he would only play at home and said that he wanted to experience the atmosphere in all the stadiums in the country.

However, his arrival in Colombia would be delayed a bit to join the team in Bogotá due to issues that he did not reveal. “I have to talk about it with the club, but I have to organize many things and finalize details and perhaps by the beginning of the week or the next it would arrive,” he declared for Caracol.

Falcao, to Millionaires. Photo:EFE and Millionaires Share

The debut will be against another team that Tigre is a fan of. A friendly against River Plate will mark the beginning of Falcao’s stage as a Millonarios player. “It seems like everything had been organized, but it turned out perfect. I never imagined that my first game with Millonarios was going to be against River at the Monumental, “That’s everything for me.”.

It should be remembered that Gustavo Serpa, in addition to being the largest shareholder of Millonarios, is also the president of the board of directors of Caracol Radio and the CEO of Amber Capital Colombia, as published by Diario As, which also belongs to Prisa, the same group that includes Caracol Radio and W radio, both attached to Amber Capital.