The Colombian striker will return this Tuesday Radamel Falcao Garcia to the Monumental de Núñez stadium in Buenos Aires for the friendly match in which Millionaires visit to the local River Plate, which will mark the return of Tigre to one of the fields where his name was most chanted throughout his extensive career.

“River means a lot to me. Coming back and receiving these demonstrations of affection from the people makes me happy and I am very grateful. I always carry it in my heart,” he confessed to the television channel. ESPNupon arrival on Argentine soil.

Bogotá July 04, 2024. Millonarios fans gather outside the Bogotá Plaza Hotel to welcome Falcao. Photo Néstor Gómez – El Tiempo Credit: CEET Photographer: NESTOR GOMEZ Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME Share

River is a special team

The all-time top scorer of the Colombia selection He was announced last month as a new signing for the Bogota team, 24 years after making his debut, at just 13 years of age, with the Lanceros de la Second division of Colombian football.

The one who was a top scorer for teams like Porto, Atletico Madrid, Monaco, Manchester United, Chelsea, Galatasaray or Rayo Vallecano He said that competing on the field against the club from the Núñez neighborhood, with which he played for five seasons, is “very nice and special.”

“For me, River is everything, it has given me everything, I am very grateful. Starting my time at Millonarios facing River is something very nice and different because I am on the other side,” he said.

Alberto Gamero and Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:Millonaries FC Share

After training in his native country, he signed for the youth category of the Argentine team until he made his professional debut in First Division in 2005, when he was 19 years old.

With the crossed band shirt, Falcao He accumulated 45 goals and 9 assists in his more than 100 games, in addition to lifting the Clausura in 2008.

The 38-year-old attacker also praised the current form of the team led by Martín Demichelis, whom he considers a “great coach” for “the most important team in America.”

First photos of Radamel Falcao García with Millonarios Photo:@MillosFCOficial Share

Falcao He left the club in 2009 to begin a successful European journey, during which he won eight titles, including two consecutive Europa Leagues with Porto (2011) and Atlético de Madrid (2012).

His return to South American football will take place in the largest stadium on the continent, whose fans are eagerly awaiting to recognize the ‘9’ Ambassador. The duel will be a friendly match between both teams with a view to the resumption of domestic tournaments, after the end of the America Cup, tournament in which Argentina and Colombia They will play the semi-finals against Canada and Uruguay.

Where to watch Millonarios vs. River Plate?

Falcao’s debut, at the Monumental in Buenos Aires, can be followed live on the ESPN TV channel and the Disney+ Premium streaming platform from 4:40 p.m., Colombian time.

