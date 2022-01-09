Vallecano Ray drew 1-1 at home with Betis, in a game in which the Colombian forward Falcao garcia it was important in the local as much.

In Rayo, the presence of Radamel Falcao stood out in attack, who had not played in the league for two months.

You may be interested in: (Interview: ‘We risk staying in history’: Cruz Real)

The Colombian stood at the top as the maximum offensive reference and starred in a beautiful duel with Edgar González and Marc Bartra, the Betis centrals.

Betis, in front

For Rayo’s left winger, Andoni Iraola placed Randy Nteka, but the Frenchman was nothing unbalanced, quite the opposite of his teammate Isi Palazón on the right-hand side, who commanded almost all the offensive plays of his team and was able to open the scoring in the 23rd minute with a powerful shot from the edge that was caught in two halves by Rui Silva.

Betis greatly missed their top scorer, Juanmi Jiménez, because his replacement, Borja Iglesias, was unassisted in attack although he did try to look for his opportunities, especially participating in receptions of the ball behind the goal.

The best chance for Betis in the first half came at 32 minutes with a shot from the front of the Franco-Algerian Nabil Fakir that forced Luca Zidane to use himself thoroughly, who did not have much work but when he had it he responded effectively.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Betis.

A minute later, the game was complicated by Betis with the expulsion of its left back, Alex Moreno, after a hard action in which he hit Isi’s face with his leg.

The setback cost Borja Iglesias the change before the break. Despite playing with one less, Betis were not daunted and went ahead on the scoreboard.

The goal was made by Sergio Canales with a good action that started in the midfield and, after leaving several rivals, gave to his right for Fekir, who in turn put another pass for Héctor Bellerín that made the defenders drag his mark before to put a ball that the Verdiblanco midfielder finished off only at the far post.

Suffered a draw

The second half, Rayo took advantage of their numerical superiority, went for all and began their siege on the rival goal, reaching for a few minutes to have three forwards at the same time after the departure of Sergi Guardiola.

The entrance of Baby and Álvaro García also gave Rayo a breath of fresh air and their insistence was rewarded in the 69th minute when Falcao finished off a post with his head and his rejection was picked up in the area by Iván Balliu, who scored at pleasure.

The physical exhaustion and the dominance that Rayo printed in the final minutes caused Betis to settle for the tie. The Sevillian team backed down and trusted all their game to defend themselves with all their weapons, leading to exhaustion to the Madrid team, which was chaining unsuccessful occasions on the goal of Rui Silva.

It may interest you: (María Camila Osorio, bearer of important news)

EFE