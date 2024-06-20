The arrival of Radamel Falcao García to Bogota It’s getting hot. Millionaires He is working in the offices to find the final agreement with the Samario scorer who dreams of wearing the shirt of the club of his loves.

According to the criteria of

The issue has been moving slowly for several weeks now. Falcao garcia, but everything seems to indicate that in the last hours the final acceleration could be made to close the brand new signing, which would make it one of the most important contracts in the history of Colombian Professional Soccer.

Radamel Falcao García Photo:César Melgarejo / El Tiempo @cesarmelgarejoa – FCF Share

Falcao approaches Bogotá

The week began without further information and it seemed that the negotiation had paused. However, the club decided to give a space to the ‘Tiger’ of Santa Marta who was grieving the death of his paternal grandmother.

After days of suspense, press versions indicated this Wednesday that, Radamel Falcao García and those around them would have liked the financial offer made by the Bogotá club and they only needed to adjust some details in the contract.

“The economic issue is no longer a problem among Falcao and Millionaires. There are a series of details, things that have to be added, that are delicate, but that can also be resolved and that is not going to be the problem… There is great happiness, in that Falcao environment, for Falcao to play in Millonarios” , said César Augusto Londono, Caracol Radio journalist.

The scorer waits for the club’s board of directors Photo:EFE Share

Key day in Millionaires

The scorer and his family have made a series of ‘winks’ about his arrival in Bogota and it seems that the negotiation is going very well, this Thursday there may be white smoke to adjust contractual issues.

According to the information provided by the director of 6 am Today for Today from Caracol Radio, Gustavo Gomez, Radamel Falcao García He is going to meet this Thursday afternoon with the Millonarios board and the meeting could end with the final “yes”.

“El Tigre is very close to saying yes,” revealed the Caracol Radio communicator, which is part of Amber Capital Colombia, a conglomerate of which Gustavo Serpa, the largest shareholder of Millonarios, who is also the president of the board of directors, is CEO. of the station.

The tiger is still in negotiations Photo:TIME AND EFE Share

Falcao’s safety, issue to be discussed

One of the topics that could also be discussed Gustavo Serpathe largest shareholder of Millonarios, and Radamel Falcao García’s entourage would be the security issue that worries the player and his family.

Information provided by the same media explained that the 38-year-old goalscorer is concerned about the safety of himself, his wife Lorelei, his children and his family after seeing what happened this weekend in Antioquia with the footballer. Edwin Cardona.

The Nacional signing was attacked by armed men who opened fire on the car in which he, his wife and his children were traveling.

Radamel Falcao García and Gustavo Serpa Photo:EL TIEMPO Archive Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS