Thursday, February 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Falcao and Lorelei: the unpublished photo that shakes social networks

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Falcao and Lorelei: the unpublished photo that shakes social networks


close

Radamel Falcao and Lorelei TarÃ³n

The couple have four children.

The couple have four children.

The couple remembered the past of their love with a particular photo.

See also  Happy birthday Falcao! 36 years of goals, passion and resilience

Falcao García and Lorelei Tarón They are one of the most followed couples on social networks, with millions of fans on different platforms.

This is a couple that has shown the strength of their relationship over the years, confirming a large family.

Remembering the past

Well now, right during the celebration of Valentine’s Day, the couple will reminisce a little about the past.

Lorelei Taron He took advantage of his social networks to publish a message of love for the “Tiger”, and also, with an unpublished photo that is a sensation on social networks.

The singer surprised her followers with the image in which the couple is seen in a photo from several years ago, when even Falcao had the long horse.

“My love forever Falcao García”, says his tender message.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Falcao García: press version makes it sound in Mexico

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Falcao #Lorelei #unpublished #photo #shakes #social #networks

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Etihad Airways launches new flights between Abu Dhabi and Lisbon

Etihad Airways launches new flights between Abu Dhabi and Lisbon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result