Falcao and Lorelei: the unpublished photo that shakes social networks

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The couple have four children.
The couple have four children.
The couple remembered the past of their love with a particular photo.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Falcao García and Lorelei Tarón They are one of the most followed couples on social networks, with millions of fans on different platforms.
This is a couple that has shown the strength of their relationship over the years, confirming a large family.
Remembering the past
Well now, right during the celebration of Valentine’s Day, the couple will reminisce a little about the past.
Lorelei Taron He took advantage of his social networks to publish a message of love for the “Tiger”, and also, with an unpublished photo that is a sensation on social networks.
The singer surprised her followers with the image in which the couple is seen in a photo from several years ago, when even Falcao had the long horse.
“My love forever Falcao García”, says his tender message.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Falcao #Lorelei #unpublished #photo #shakes #social #networks
Leave a Reply