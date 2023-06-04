Sunday, June 4, 2023
Falcao and Lorelei Tarón make public the gender of their fifth child

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 4, 2023
in Sports
Falcao and Lorelei Tarón make public the gender of their fifth child


Radamel Falcao and Lorelei Tarón

The Colombian attacker and his wife made an emotional publication on their social networks.

Radamel Falcao García, the top scorer for the Colombian National Team in its entire history, and his wife, the Argentinian Lorelei Tarón, are expecting their fifth child. This Saturday, in a post on Instagram, they revealed if it is a boy or a girl.

On April 2, Lorelei and Falcao had revealed that they were going to be parents again. It should be remembered that the couple already has three girls: Dominique, who was born in August 2013; Desirée, who did it in August 2015, and Annette, in August 2017.

Then, after much searching, the male child finally arrived: Jedediah saw the light in September 2020.

Now, in an emotional post on their Instagram accounts, the couple made public the gender of the baby they are expecting.

In a video, you can see a small ball that Falcao had to kick. He barely did, pink smoke came out: a girl is on her way.

Lorelei added a sentence in which she reveals her happiness about the moment she lives with the Colombian soccer player: “It’s almost there to be 7”.

Falcao will end his contract with Rayo Vallecano at the end of this month and it is not yet known what his football future will be. The version that sounds the most is that of Johor, Malaysia.

