Radamel Falcao García finally fulfilled his fan’s dream: he will wear the Millonarios shirt. And he also made the wish come true for thousands of blue fans who wanted to see him with the club’s colors on a field, in an official match. That is still a few days away, but there is already an agreement so that, at 38 years old, the ‘Tigre’ will debut in the first division of Colombian soccer, pending medical examinations and signature.

He is a significant reinforcement, more for his history than for his present: he is the second historic Colombian goalscorer of all time, one goal behind Víctor Hugo Aristizábal, and with enormous possibilities of passing him by. Also He is the top scorer of the Colombian National Team, with 36 goals and still with a good advantage over the second, James Rodríguez, who has 25.

His last year at Rayo Vallecano was not the best. But that does not take away the shine that Falcao’s career has had, which began 25 years ago in the second division of Colombian soccer, in the defunct Lanceros de Boyacá. However, the heart of the ‘Tiger’ was always blue.

This is how Falcao García’s love for Millonarios was born

Where did Falcao, a Millonarios fan, come from? The question is valid, if you take into account that his father, the deceased Radamel García, trained and spent a good part of his career in Santa Fe, where he played from 1977 to 1983, before starting to move from city to city: Barranquilla, Santa Mata, Ibagué, Medellín and then, five years in Venezuela.

Radamel Falcao García and his father Photo:Private file Share

After his retirement, Radamel settled in Bogotá and Falcao, at school, was influenced by his friends, who made him a blue fan. And although he managed to train with León and debuted at the age of 13 in the B, his love for football did not change.

He had a fleeting visit to Millos in 2000. It wasn’t many days, but the record that remained on video, due to an interview in those days by journalist Jorge Álvaro Peña that later went viral on the networks, forever marked the moment in which the ‘Tigre’ and the team put their lives together.

The following year, Falcao went to Argentina and began to forge his career in the youth ranks of River Plate, another club closely linked to blue history and where he debuted in the first division in 2005.

Radamel never forgot Millonarios. In 2008, when he won his only League title with River, he was seen celebrating with a blue shirt in his hand. lThen, in 2012, he came to Colombia when he was having his best moment with Atlético de Madrid and played against the blues in Bogotá. On that occasion, at the press conference, they gave him a Millos t-shirt with his name on it.

Falcao García and Amaranto Perea pose with the Millonarios shirt before a friendly against Atlético de Madrid in 2012. Photo:Hector Fabio Zamora. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

The shirt seemed to have a good back. In December of that year, Millonarios broke a streak of 24 years without League titles and Falcao effusively celebrated that achievement on social networks.. “Millionaires Champion!!! Congratulations to the squad and all the Albiazul fans. What a great joy,” he wrote on Twitter, when that network was still called that.

While the club was renewing its laurels, the ‘Tigre’ continued to grow: he had already won the Europa League with Porto and then repeated with Atlético, whom he also led to win the European Super Cup with his extraordinary performance. And he also shone in the National Team, where he scored the key goals for Colombia to play in the World Cup again after a 16-year absence. The legend grew.

The support of the Millonarios fans when Falcao was injured in Monaco

Falcao decided to go to Monaco and there he experienced one of the most difficult moments of his career, the anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee that took him out of Brazil 2014. The Millonarios fans rallied to support him and even the club joined in. the bell.

Radamel was sent a team shirt signed by blue fans, which was delivered in the middle of the El Campín field to the mother of ‘9’, Carmenza Zárate, who proudly displayed it to the stands, minutes before a match against Once Caldas.

The option of a possible arrival of Falcao to Millonarios grew as the years went by. After his discreet time in the Premier League, when he did not perform at either Manchester United or Chelsea, there was talk about it, but those around him ruled it out and the ‘Tiger’ career had a second wind in Monaco, where he met a such Kylian Mbappé to take the team to the Champions League semi-finals. Then he was at Galatasaray and at Rayo Vallecano.

