Falcao, among the 50 best scorers of the 21st century

Falcao garcia, at 35, continues to accumulate recognition in international football, thanks to the goals that have made him one of the most fearsome forwards of the century. XXI.



The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), in his statistical balance of the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, he released the list of the best scorers of this century in national leagues, and there is the Tiger.

El Tigre appears located within the top 50, in position 43, confirming itself as one of the best in the world.

Falcao has converted 221 goals in clubs at the local league level, that is, not in international competitions or in the national team, with which he already exceeds 300 goals.

The best

The list is from January 1, 2001 to December 31, 2021 (for the XXI ranking).

List:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (487)

2. Lionel Messi (475)

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (391)

4. Luis Suarez (352)

5. Robert Lewandowski (328)

6. Aleksandar Đurić (304)

7. Ali Ashfaq (290)

8. José Alfredo Castillo (288)

9. Martin Kamburov (288)

10. Sergio Aguero (282)

21. Karim Benzema (250)

32. Neymar (234)

43. Falcao (201)

