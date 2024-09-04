Bogota and several cities of Colombia are being affected by the truckers’ strike organized by this transporters’ union due to the rise in the ACPM in the country. Thousands of people were affected this Tuesday and Wednesday when going to work or returning home, even Falcao was harmed.

Truckers took over several roads on Tuesday Bogota to show their dissatisfaction with the increase in the price of this hydrocarbon. During the afternoon of Tuesday, the people of Bogota and citizens who live in the surrounding areas of the capital had to do somersaults to get to their destinations.

Truckers strike in Bogotá Photo:Nestor Gomez / The Time Share

Falcao did not go to the promotional event

Amid the roadblocks Bogota and the truckers’ strike, Radamel Falcao Garcia He was affected and could not attend an advertising event he had scheduled with a car brand in Bogotá.

The ‘Tiger’, who scored his first goal with the shirt of Millionairesin the match against Patriotas, could not travel to the capital due to mobility problems.

The car manufacturer had to cancel Tuesday’s event due to the mobility difficulties affecting citizens. In addition, they said that due to “security issues” and lack of guarantees, they were postponing the event to a new date, which was not confirmed.

Falcao García celebrates his first goal with Millonarios. Photo:Millonarios FC Share

“Due to the current situation with the transport strike and for security reasons, The brand decided to postpone the event with Falcao that was scheduled for this Tuesday afternoon. The new date will depend on how events develop in the next 24 hours,” the organizers said.

Quindío postpones the game against Huila

Falcao is not the only member of Colombian football affected by the truckers’ strike. This Wednesday, Sports Quindio He pointed out that the match against Atlético Huila, this Thursday, was postponed because the Huila team could not reach the Coffee Region due to roadblocks in the country.

“Deportes Quindío informs the media, fans and the general public that: tomorrow’s match against Atlético Huila that was to take place as part of matchday 9 of the BetPlay Dimayor 2024-2 Tournament, was postponed, since the Atlético Huila team was unable to travel to the city of Armenia due to the truckers’ strike. We are awaiting confirmation from La Dimayor of the new date on which the match will be played,” it said.

