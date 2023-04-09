That Falcao garcia decide one day to turn around, get to Bogotá and wear the Millonarios shirt seems like a distant dream. But from time to time, new details make the illusion of the blue fans not so far-fetched.

El Tigre, current player for Rayo Vallecano in Spain, where he does not live a good present due to his lack of continuity in the starting team, has never hidden that he is a follower of the ambassador team.

Radamel Falcao and Jhonny Ramírez disputing for the ball during a friendly match between Atlético de Madrid and Millonarios at the El Campín Stadium.

Recently, during the concentration of the Colombian National Team in Asia, he posed with Álvaro Montero and the blue shirt, which caused a great uproar among the fans.

Although he was born in Santa Marta and his father, Radamel García, was a player for Independiente Santa Fe for many years, the heart of ‘Tigre’ has always been blue.

Lorelei gives hope

Falcao in Millionaires, year 2000

In a recent interview, Lorelei TaronFalcao’s wife, referred to the possibility that her husband might one day decide to wear blue.

“I told my husband not to close any doors. God willing, it will happen. You have to open your mind. Besides, Falcao loves Colombia, love millionaires He is a fan of the blue team,” Lorelei told Semana magazine.

Today he is still an elite player, for the Colombian National Team, and with an open market in other leagues. However, the future will depend on a family decision.

“We don’t know yet. It is a decision that will be taken calmly and we are going day by day. In principle, we stayed in Spain, but football is changeable,” added Lorelei.

Falcao was in the minor divisions of Millonarios at the age of 14, shortly after having played as a professional player in the now-defunct Lanceros de Boyacá, in which he also scored the first goal of his career.

