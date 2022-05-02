Radamel Falcao Gasrcía is already part of the history of Colombian football. The ‘Tiger’ is the top scorer for the Colombian National Team, with 35 goals, and has had a brilliant 17-year career abroad.

Falcao has a pending account in his brilliant career, and that is to become the top Colombian scorer in history. On Sunday he took another step: he scored Rayo Vallecano’s equalizer against Real Sociedad (1-1), a result that practically ensured his team’s permanence in the first division of Spain.



Falcao had gone 64 days without playing an official match and 176 without scoring a goal, since he converted Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

Falcao goes for Víctor Aristizábal’s record

Sunday’s goal is the 338th of his professional career, and with that, Radamel was nine away from surpassing the leader of that classification, Víctor Hugo Aristizábal.

Falcao’s 338 goals are summarized in 2 with Lanceros de Boyacá (with whom he made his debut at the age of 13, in 1999), 45 with River Plate, 72 with Porto, 70 with Atlético de Madrid, 83 with Monaco, 4 with Manchester United , 1 with Chelsea, 20 with Galatasaray, 6 with Rayo Vallecano and 35 with the Colombian National Team.

Falcao’s brilliant record

Falcao’s goals allowed him to add 12 titles in his club career. With River Plate he was Argentine champion in 2008. With Porto he won two Leagues (2011 and 2012), two Portuguese Cups (2010 and 2011), two Portuguese Super Cups (2010 and 2011) and one Europa League (2011).

He also won the Europa League and the European Super Cup with Atlético de Madrid, both in 2012, and a Copa del Rey (2013). And then in 2017 he was Ligue 1 champion with Monaco.