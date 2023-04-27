Carlos García Julía, leaving the Soto del Real prison (Madrid), on November 19, 2020. santi burgos

The Falange presents as a candidate for mayor of Bilbao in the municipal elections on May 28 Carlos García Juliá, an ultra-rightist sentenced in 1980 to 193 years in prison for the massacre of the Atocha labor lawyers in 1977 in which Enrique Valdelvira died, Luis Javier Benavides, Francisco Javier Sauquillo, Serafín Holgado and Ángel Rodríguez Leal, and Alejandro Ruiz-Huerta, Luis Ramos, Miguel Sarabia and María Dolores González were seriously injured.

García Juliá was arrested two months after the crime, in March 1977, and remained in prison until parole was granted in 1991. In 1994, taking advantage of a permit he requested to travel abroad for work, he fled and remained on the run from justice until December 2018 when he was arrested in Brazil and later extradited to Spain. The National Court then estimated that he still had to spend more than 10 years in prison, but the defense of the right-wing extremist got the case to go to the Provincial Court of Ciudad Real, which had imposed a sentence against him after the National Court for the kidnapping in 1979 of the director of the Ciudad Real prison and his family. The provincial court carried out a new sentence calculation in May 2020 and his release from prison was brought forward to November 19 of that year by applying prison benefits that he had obtained before escaping.

Falange is a residual party in Spain. In the 2019 general elections he obtained 616 votes.

Antonio Pedrol Rius, then president of the Madrid Bar Association, leaning over the coffins of the labor lawyers murdered in the Atocha massacre on January 26, 1977.

Tribute to Primo de Rivera

Falange has organized for this Saturday a tribute to José Antonio Primo de Rivera in the Madrid cemetery of San Isidro, where his remains were reinterred after being transferred last Monday from the Cuelgamuros Valley, formerly called the Valley of the Fallen, in compliance with the law of democratic memory. Some 200 Falangists gathered with banners and blue shirts at the gates of the cemetery and the police arrested three of them after they tried to force their way into the cemetery. To avoid further arrests, the Falange warns its followers not to bring flags or banners to the act of homage, to maintain an attitude of “silence and respect”, respect the instructions of the security forces and warn journalists that only the leaders They can make statements.

The memory law prevents any exaltation of the Civil War, the dictatorship or its leaders and leaders. Last January, the Government opened a file sanctioning the Falange for the concentration in Madrid on the night of November 19 and during the tribute to Primo de Rivera in the outskirts of the Cuelgamuros Valley on the morning of the 20th, anniversary of the death of Francisco Franco. The file considers that the facts fall into the category of “very serious infraction”, for which the rule provides for fines of between 10,001 and 150,000 euros.