The Falangists have money in the bank. Without knowing how things have gone in the year that is about to end, the xenophobe Manuel Andrinoleader of the Falange and one of those convicted by the assault on the Blanquerna bookstorecan still boast of the economic achievements achieved in 2023, when it recorded the “private income” highest in the last seven years.

Last year was not exactly calm for Andrino and his fellow neo-fascist militancy. In April 2023, the Government removed the remains of the Falangist José Antonio Primo de Rivera Cuelgamuros and took them to the San Isidro cemetery, which left images of clashes with the police. Andrino was among the ultras who struggled with the agents that day.

The Falange leader closed 2023 with a fine for bypass the Democratic Memory Law in an event held on the occasion of 20N 2022. The sanction, the first and only imposed so far for violating the memory of the victims of Franco’s regime, was 10,000 euros. Andrino and his lawyers filed an appeal and are still waiting for the resolution.

If the fine is successful, the far-right party will in principle have no difficulties paying it. According to the accounts of this formation corresponding to 2023, the Falangists closed the year with a favorable result of 50,711 euros.

The “private income” declared by the ultras amounted last year to 158,851 euroswhich was the largest figure since 2016, the first year in which Falange published its accounts. In 2022, revenue had reached 99,052 euroswhile the year had ended on that occasion with a negative balance.

According to the breakdown of the 158,851 euros obtained in 2023, 50,492 euros came from “donations and legacies”. Public has been able to verify that it was the only year since 2016 in which the ultras declared income for that concept.

One of the usual ways of entering money into the Falange’s coffers comes from the income of “affiliates and public officials,” who last year They amounted to 22,132 euros. These figures have remained at similar levels over the last eight years with the exception of 2017, when they amounted to 32,305 euros.

The other source of money for Falange appears cataloged in its accounts under a generic “other income from ordinary activity”, a concept that according to the accounting plan applied by the Court of Accounts to political parties implies income from rentals, promotional activities, lottery participations or “miscellaneous services.”

In 2023, the Falangists declared having received 86,227 euros in that way, although without specifying the origin. As confirmed Publicit is about the greater amount of money obtained under that concept since 2016.

The organization’s treasury assets went from 29,164 euros in 2022 to 44,423 euros in 2023while the net worth It rose to 79,875 euros. According to this report, the total of “ordinary management expenses“ Throughout last year it reached 105,783 euros.

Reunification

On October 29, coinciding with the catastrophe caused by DANA in Valencia, the far-rightists led by Andrino made their reunification official with Spanish Falange of the JONS, the branch headed by the far-right Norberto Pico.

Both Falangist formations had already some years of joint actionalthough each one maintained its structures and accounts separately. The Falange led by Pico, unlike what happens with the movement led by Andrino, does not usually make public financial data of the organization.