Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club, approved the club’s agenda for the new sports season 2024-2025, which included 14 sports and community events, starting from Thursday, October 24, until the end of the activity on March 22, 2025.

The new season will witness the distinguished participation of local and international polo stars, who have contributed during the past period to the development of the game at all local, regional and international levels, starting from the home of Emirati polo, “Ghantoot Club”, which was established in the nineties according to a purposeful vision that led to the spread of the game.

His Highness the club president praised the positives achieved in the past season, wishing for a strong and distinguished start in continuation of the club’s distinguished journey, directing thanks to everyone who contributed to supporting the club’s journey, and hoping that the effort and giving will continue in a way that supports Emirati sports in general and the advanced sport of polo in particular, investing in the interest and support of the wise leadership for the youth and sports sector.

His Highness pointed out that the new season’s events have been carefully determined in coordination with various events, which will contribute to presenting a constellation of rising players who constitute a real addition to Emirati polo.

His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for its efforts and sponsorship of the youth and sports sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which contributed to expanding the base of participation in various sports and community activities, as well as the contribution of many national entities, companies and commercial houses across the country in supporting this sector, including the Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club.

The launch of Ghantoot Club’s agenda in its new season will witness the holding of the Low Classification Polo Championship (2-4 Handicap) with the aim of discovering and refining talents, while the Pink Polo Cup Festival will be held on Saturday, November 9, and the third event will be the holding of the Federation Polo Cup, during the period from November 21 to 30, with a classification of (4-6 Handicap).

The fourth annual Sultan bin Zayed Polo Cup will be held from December 11 to 21, with the participation of the (6-8 handicap) category.

The 14th of December has been set as the date for the annual British Polo Festival, which is held in the world’s major capitals, and the 2025 New Year’s Championship, with a classification of (4-6 handicap), will be held from 26th to 30th December.

The club will open the new year on January 11th by holding the annual charity polo match, the proceeds of which will go to the Emirates Red Crescent. The period from January 13th to 18th will witness the holding of the Gold Medal Polo Championship for the (4-6 Handicap) category.

On January 27, polo fans will have a date with the launch of the annual Emirates International Polo Championship, which the club is keen to organize at a professional level, and which witnesses exceptional and distinguished participation from the game’s stars from different countries of the world, continuing until February 8 with a classification of (8 – 10 handicap), followed by the second low classification championship for level (4 – 6 handicap).

The date will be renewed on February 22nd with the Hope Community Polo Charity Day, and from March 3rd to 15th the Ghantoot International Polo Championship will be held at the Goal 20 level, which is a competitive tournament.

The programme also includes holding the newly introduced Desert Polo Championship (8-10 Handicap), while the club concludes its annual programme by holding the Eid Polo Cup Championship (4-6 Handicap) from March 18 to 22, marking the end of the Ghantoot Polo Club season.