The Saga Falabella department store in the commercial district of San Isidro in Lima (Peru). Mariana Bazo (REUTERS)

The Chilean Falabella, one of the main retail consumer companies in Latin America, has launched in Colombia its marketplace falabella.com, which already operates in Peru and Chile (a platform that brings together all the company’s consumer products, including home improvement, in one place). The company, however, is going through a difficult time. With a presence in Mexico, Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina, in addition to Chile, Peru and Colombia, in 2018 it came to be considered the most valuable in its field in the region, with a stock market equity of close to 20 billion dollars. But currently, its market value has fallen to just over 5,000 million dollars – last week it was surpassed for the first time by Cencosud, the second largest player in the retail in Chile – and in 2022 its profits decreased by 86%.

The market and part of its main shareholders have doubts about the ability of the current administration to carry out an omnichannel strategy, which aims to transform the company and build a physical-digital ecosystem through its different lines of business: shopping centers, department stores, supermarkets, banks and the home improvement chain, Sodimac.

The transformation, despite the questions, continues its progress. Along with the release of his marketplace in Colombia, have added sellers external to complement the offer (people who sell online). This is a strategy that the company adopted after the arrival of its current CEO, Gastón Bottazzini, in June 2018. The executive’s objective was to face the advance of Mercado Libre, the leading Argentine e-commerce company in the region, and the eventual arrival of Amazon in Latin America. In developed countries, the model of marketplace has established itself as the undisputed leader of electronic commerce. Depending on the country, between 50% to 80% of sales in the e-commerce market are made on these platforms, ”explained Carlo Solari, president of the firm, in his letter to shareholders in the last Annual Report.

But this commitment to digitize the operation faces internal and market criticism, because it would be favoring the search for efficiencies and leaving aside the identity of the company, historically focused on customer experience.

In this environment of doubts and recriminations, the shareholders’ meeting of Falabella will be held this Tuesday, founded in 1889 as the first great tailor shop in Chile by the Italian immigrant, Salvatore Falabella. In this meeting, the renewal of the board of directors will be voted, where three directors will be replaced –Carlos Heller Solari, Sergio Cardone Solari and Juan Pablo Del Río– in the biggest change to corporate governance that has been seen in recent years. The Solari, Del Río and Cuneo, the controlling families, since 2003 have been part of a controlling pact that expires in 2025 and have divided views about the situation. Juan Cuneo (represented on the board by his daughter Paola) and José Luis del Río are the ones who disagree most with the management of the current administration. Among the discussions in recent weeks, the continuity of Carlo Solari as president was even questioned, but, according to what the outgoing director, Sergio Cardone, told the Chilean newspaper La Tercera, “He has the majority of the votes to be president.”

In the decision to keep Solari in the presidency, the arrival of Alfredo Moreno played a central role, who will enter the board in the quota that corresponded to Carolina del Río. Former Chancellor of the first Administration of Sebastián Piñera (2010-2014) and Minister of Social Development and Public Works in the second term of the former right-wing president (2018-2022), Moreno was the point of consensus among the controlling families of Falabella, say close To the group. He already served on Falabella’s board of directors after the 2003 merger with home improvement firm Sodimac, a position he left to join politics.

Store closings and layoffs

The sharp decrease in consumption, the rise in inflation and the global logistical problems derived from the pandemic, hit Falabella’s results in 2022. If in 2021 the company’s sales grew by 21%, last year they increased by only 7, 1%. The Ebitda (results before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) fell by 53.6%, which aroused concern in the market. Last February, the risk rating agency Fitch Ratings lowered its international credit rating to BBB-, with negative prospects, on the brink of losing investment grade. It is a decision that the company describes as “inappropriate”. “The company’s capital structure is solid and has not changed and there is a robust balance sheet. In addition, the company’s debt profile is mainly long-term and its liquidity obligations are covered”, they explain from Falabella.

In any case, the adjustment has already begun. Last week, the company decided to close its department store in the popular municipality of Estación Central, in Santiago de Chile, and began a layoff plan to reduce its salary spending by 5%. “Falabella decided to speed up the transformation process of its internal operation, in order to improve the margins of its business to guarantee its leadership,” they explain to EL PAÍS from the firm. In the company they add that a simpler, more agile and efficient structure is sought that allows greater coordination and that some areas work with smaller teams.

Regarding the criticism of their strategy, the company insists that they are on the right track, which is reflected in the indicators. In 2022, the sales of the sellers they grew 24% year-on-year, reaching 282 million dollars. Banco Falabella, meanwhile, consolidated itself as the second in Chile in checking accounts. And sales grew at a good pace in Brazil (18.6%), Peru (21.6%) and Colombia (27.3%).

Cardone, the firm’s oldest director and whose influence on the rest of the board is undeniable, supports the current management. In his interview with La Tercera, he acknowledged: “You always have some little things that you could have done better.” He stressed, however, that “Falabella is an extraordinary company and its value will rise as soon as we get out of the recession.”