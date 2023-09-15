Falabella shopping center in Lima, Peru. Mariana Bazo

The Latin American retail giant, the Chilean Falabella, begins to reformulate its strategy after the announcement of the departure of its corporate general manager, Gastón Bottazzini, announced last week. It happened after 15 years linked to the firm and after the results of the second quarter of the company were known, which, although it recorded profits of 61 million dollars, mainly due to the change in the valuation method of its properties, showed a decrease of 12.5% ​​on their income. With this, the holding company recorded losses of six million dollars between January and June of this year.

Bottazzini’s move to the side did not surprise the market. The Argentine executive had questions within the board of directors of the company, controlled by the Solari, Del Río and Cuneo families, since the poor results of 2022 became known, when the retailer’s profits plummeted by 86%. And, after the departure in April of the holding company’s president, Carlo Solari, the general manager had been left without his main ally to defend the strategy of centralizing the online experience of the company’s different business areas in a single marketplacewith which Falabella tried to compete with e-commerce giants such as Mercado Libre and Amazon.

His departure was agreed. The board asked him to leave management and he accepted. “He had the generosity to understand that his cycle was coming to an end,” explained the new president of the conglomerate, Enrique Ostalé, in an interview over the weekend in the newspaper The Mercury. But his departure will only take place at the end of the year when the company finds the successor to carry out the challenge of returning the giant of the retail Latin American to the place it held years ago. If in 2018 Falabella was the company with the highest stock market valuation in Chile, about 26 billion dollars, today its stock market value is almost five times less.

“The departure of the general manager was imminent, I don’t know why it hadn’t happened before. Someone had to take care of that loss of value,” says Guillermo Araya, research manager at the Renta4 investment office.

A new growth strategy

The board led by Ostalé is working to refocus the company’s growth strategy. “This digital strategy against companies is over, the executives of the subsidiaries are going to have a greater role and the brands will once again be on the front line,” explains a source from the holding company about the changes that are coming.

The Chilean conglomerate participates in different businesses. Falabella is the name of the department stores, Sodimac is its home improvement line, Tottus is the group’s supermarkets and Banco Falabella is its financial business. The group also operates the Swedish Ikea stores in Chile and a month ago it operated the virtual wallet Fpay, which it decided to close to integrate it into the bank.

The strategy led by Gastón Bottazzini brought together the first three business lines on a single platform on-line. It was a plan that resented the subsidiaries and that did not achieve the expected results, in a context of consumer crisis and logistical problems derived from the pandemic. The home improvement line was the hardest hit during the January-June semester, with a 23% drop in consolidated revenues, with Colombia being the market with the worst performance (-30.9%), while in department stores Revenues fell 18.3% at a consolidated level.

Now, the idea is to step back and give each area its commercial autonomy back. An idea that Enrique Ostalé also hinted at in his interview with The Mercury. “The client could have been confused, because it has a positioning of what Falabella (department stores), Sodimac (home improvement) and Tottus (supermarket) are and by promoting that the marketplace was the entrance to our vertical businesses, the client was confused. Today we are improving it,” he said, referring to the platform that brings together all the company’s consumer products, including home improvement, in one place. And he added: “We are going back to strengthening the sites of the different businesses separately.”

Sale of stores, distribution centers and more

But in addition to the reorientation of the strategy, today Falabella’s challenge is to regain its profitability. That’s what the new president of the company is focused on. And to achieve this, it is key to get rid of expendable assets so that the accounts balance. The company faces an adverse scenario. Last week the risk rating agency Fitch Ratings, which evaluates the ability of companies to respond to their financial commitments, put the retailer on negative observation as a result of its high debt and weak operational performance. And in the market they are betting that the reduction in the company’s credit rating is a fact due to how punished its bonds are.

Before announcing his departure, Bottazzini announced what he called a “monetization process” of real estate assets that will be put up for sale. The plan seeks to raise between 300 and 400 million dollars between the disposal of independent stores (those located outside shopping centers) and distribution centers, mainly in Chile. This is in addition to the sale of the Sodimac corporate building in the municipality of Renca, in the northern area of ​​the capital. It is a decision deeply resented by the home improvement subsidiary.

The announced amounts, however, would be insufficient compared to the obligations that the company must meet. In the market it is estimated that to maintain its credit rating, the company needs at least 600 million dollars. And a source of holding company confirms that a much larger plan is being considered. A capital increase could be a way out, but in the current context of low profitability it is difficult for current shareholders to increase their investment and, if they do not do so, they run the risk of dilution.

In this context, the bets of executives in the sector suggest that an option to capitalize the company could be the sale of Tottus, the supermarket chain that in Chile has not managed to achieve a relevant market share – it is in fourth place – , but in markets like Peru it is a well-positioned player (it is in second place with close to a 30% share).

But by far the most complex thing, says an actor who knows the company well, is recovering the business vision: “What is happening has a very strong impact on the morale of the teams that are not based on a clear strategy. What is in conflict is Bottazzini’s centralized model that made all the decisions. Today, the big dispute is whether they continue with the exacerbated centralization or whether they give the units strategic and commercial autonomy.”