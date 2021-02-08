After failing to find a buyer, Falabella accelerated its process of leaving Argentina and closes its stores in Mendoza, Córdoba and San Juan. Simultaneously, the group of Chilean capitals opened a plan of voluntary withdrawals in all the stores that will stop operating. Thus, the chain minimizes its exposure in the country, in which had 10 points of sale with that brand, another 7 Sodimac and the CMR card. Last September, they had revealed their intention to sell an entire operation, afflicted by the lack of sales and the crisis of the pandemic.

Falabella landed in the country in the early 1990s. For 5 months I was looking for a “strategic partner”, a task that he entrusted to the Columbus Merchant Banking bank, specialized in mergers. “In the context of the plan that Falabella is carrying out to make the operation of its subsidiaries in Argentina sustainable, the company will close the stores in San Juan, Córdoba and Mendoza“, said the company through a very brief statement known this morning. 300 people work in these three locations, for whom they were offered a voluntary retirement.

Specifically, today the chain counts 3 operating premises (one on Florida Street, in Unicenter and in Rosario), whose destination is still unknown. Although it was not communicated, the decision to close the premises unexpectedly complicated the sale of Sodimac. The home center business unit had three strong candidates and a definition was expected by February 22. Surprisingly, last week they were informed that the sale of Sodimac was tied to the transfer of the Falabella company, which produced a deep unease among the interested parties.

The local investment fund Inverlat – made up of partners Carlos Giovanelli, Damián Pozzoli and Guillermo Stanley – was in the running, and owns the Havanna chain, among other important mass consumer brands. Bercomat, of the Bercovich family, which has more than 60 years of experience in the sale of construction products, has more than 800 employees and is present in Formosa, Chaco, Corrientes, Misiones, Entre Ríos, CABA and GBA with more than 30 branches. And Cono Sur Investments, a fund led by José Manuel Ortiz Masllorens, a former member of the investment fund The Exxel Group, founded by Juan Navarro.

