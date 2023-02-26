Fakes | Explanation: Behind Hitler’s fake diaries was an attempt to rewrite the history of the Holocaust

“The third one the history of the empire must be largely rewritten,” announced the West German weekly Stern in April 1983.

The world was shaken by a sensational discovery: the Nazi leader who led the genocide of the Jews Adolf Hitler had kept a diary, and those books had now found their way into Stern’s editorship. They would shed light on Hitler’s private life and political legacy in a completely new way.

This is what Stern believed, who was going to publish excerpts from the diaries in several volumes. The newspaper also sold their publishing rights to the international press.

Sensation soon turned into a scandal when it turned out that “Hitler’s diaries” were in reality nothing more than crude forgeries. Stern had checked the authenticity of the diaries very meticulously. It had only managed to publish the first part of the diaries before the forgery was discovered.

In addition to its reputation, the paper lost a good amount of money, millions of euros in today’s money. Editor-in-Chief of Stern Peter Koch had to resign and the investigative reporter who obtained the diaries for the newspaper as genuine Gerd Heidemann was fired. The collector of Nazi artifacts who forged the diaries was also sentenced to prison Konrad Kujau that Heidemann embezzled the reward money given to be paid to Kujau.

To “prevent abuse,” Stern never made the fake diaries available for public inspection. The original diary forgeries are locked in the safe of Stern’s owner company, the German company Gruner + Jahr.

The cover of Stern magazine from 1983, where it tells about the “Hitler diaries” that were found. The initials “F” and “H” appear on the cover of the black-cover diary. Among other things, according to the Britannica encyclopedia, Konrad Kujau used an old English font (Old English Gothic) for his initials and mistakenly thought the letter F was the letter A.

Now However, the German broadcasting company NDR has published online a critical, digitized version of fake diaries. Thanks to that, for the first time in forty years, the “Hitler diaries” could be studied and evaluated in their entirety. The notes, written in current, hard-to-read old German handwriting, were transferred into digital form with the help of a self-learning artificial intelligence, NDR tells.

NDR’s publication is based on copies of the original writings. A German political researcher and a professor at the Free University of Berlin have been linked to the diary entries Hajo Funken explanatory comments.

Over the course of several years, the West German forger Konrad Kujau delivered to Stern magazine editor Gerd Heidemann more than sixty notebooks he claimed to be Hitler’s diaries, with entries starting from 1932 and continuing until 1945.

A forgery of Adolf Hitler’s autograph on a page from “Hitler’s diaries”.

In due course the “diaries” that were revealed to be fakes and the cheap Stern were laughed at. According to NDR, however, with the help of the digitized material, for the first time, it is possible to show with what purpose the forgeries were written and how Stern, who got hold of them, was willing to downplay the cruel acts of the Nazis.

For the first time, it has been possible to do word searches on diaries found online. In “Hitler’s diaries” there is not a single hit on, for example, gas chambers or forced transfers, not to mention Auschwitz or other extermination camps established by the Nazis. According to NDR, this shows that the red thread of the books is the attempt to completely erase the Holocaust from the new historical truth. The central narrative of the books is that Hitler knew nothing about the Holocaust.

NDR also raises the question of why the weekly Stern at the time saw the writings as worth publishing. NDR says that Stern has not commented on the investigation into its diaries.

“These diaries deny the Holocaust. That’s clear. They wanted to wash Hitler of the worst crimes of the Nazis,” Hajo Funke tells NDR.

The historian who was involved in the project as an advisor Heike Görtemaker underlines the enormous historical reinterpretation that the diaries attempted to achieve.

“This invented Hitler has nothing to do with the violent crimes of the National Socialists. Kujau created a positive Hitler character,” Görtemaker tells NDR

“ The central narrative of the books is that Hitler knew nothing about the Holocaust.

Coverage of the Hitler diary forgery in Helsingin Sanomat on May 28, 1983. Konrad Kujau, who forged the diaries, also operated under the pseudonym Peter Fischer.

New research data also shows that the West German falsifier of the diaries, Konrad Kujau, was involved in neo-Nazi circles and Nazi ideology much deeper than previously known, NDR says.

According to NDR, several people say that Kujau described himself as a neo-Nazi. He kept in touch with someone who was influential in neo-Nazi groups to Michael Kühnen as well as to this spokesperson To Lothar Zaulich. With Zaulich, Kujau sold Hitler photo forgeries in the 1970s and taught Kujau to forge Hitler’s signature on the reverse side.

One source says that Kujau and Zaulich practiced writing Hitler’s handwriting together. They were said to have photographed Hitler’s signatures from historical documents, then projected them onto paper.

“Using these reflections, Konrad Kujau, who later forged Hitler’s diaries, practiced Hitler’s autograph for hours until he could write it with extreme accuracy in all situations,” German neo-Nazi Thomas Brehl wrote in his autobiography.

Helsingin Sanomat wrote on Wednesday, September 28, 1983 that Kujau said that he practiced Hitler’s handwriting on old calendar magazines for a couple of years before he dared to start the actual work.

“It wasn’t easy. It went a little better with a pencil than with ink.”

After being released from prison after three years, Kujau became a minor celebrity. He appeared on TV as a “counterfeit expert” and used his fame to sell “genuine Kujau fakes”.

Helsinki Messages wrote the following on May 15, 1983, about the dangers of notebooks revealed to be fakes:

The buzz around “Hitler’s diaries” would be a first-rate farce, if it weren’t for a very serious matter in two senses: the collapse of the objective press into cheap commercialism is an ever-growing danger, and the reality of Hitler’s atrocities is getting more and more obscured.

After the bubble burst, West German journalists asked the most essential question: what would have happened if the diaries had been genuine? Many leading newspapers would have published them as the revelation of the decade, which would no doubt have hidden Hitler’s true actions behind an ever tighter veil and aided those neo-Nazis who present an absolutely incredible new history portraying Hitler as a statesman who was misled by ruthless subordinates.

Correction February 26, 2023 at 7:47 p.m.: In the picture of the Stern magazine cover, it was first written that the initials “A” and “H” appear on the cover of the diary. Among other things, according to the Britannica encyclopedia, Konrad Kujau used an old English font (Old English Gothic) for initials and mistakenly thought the letter F was the letter A.

Konrad Kujau signed the chapters of his new cookbook in 1998 in Stuttgart. Kujau died of cancer at the age of 62 in 2000.

Read more: The German mini-series entertainingly tackles the media scandal of the 80s, where Hitler’s fake diaries were published as genuine

Read more: A comedic portrayal of an impostor who believed he had written Hitler’s diaries