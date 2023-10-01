Fakel beat Sochi at home with a score of 2:0 in the match of the tenth round of the RPL

“Fakel” defeated “Sochi” in the match of outsiders of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place in Voronezh and ended in a victory for the hosts with a score of 2:0. Evgeniy Markov was the first to hit the opponents’ goal at home, converting a penalty in the 43rd minute. Vyacheslav Yakimov increased the advantage of Fakel.