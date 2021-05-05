Cyber ​​fraudsters have developed their deceptive means to penetrate customer bank cards, impersonating departments and service companies in the country, creating websites with interfaces almost identical to those of those departments, and sending text messages bearing their logos.

The Criminal Court began trial of defendants who seized phone cards with forged documents attributed to two companies, and used them in electronic fraud operations on bank clients to ensure that those numbers were not tracked by the security authorities.

Dubai Police warned against falling victim to cyber fraud, and has allocated a seamless mechanism through the e-Crime platform to record a speedy report that includes all information about the crime to which the author was subjected.

A victim of the electronic fraud revealed to “Emirates Today” that she had received a text message bearing the logo of Dubai Police, which was exploited by fraudsters to deceive her and seize her money.

Another reported that she had received messages through unknown numbers through the WhatsApp application attributed to her bank, asking her for confidential data to update the account under a routine procedure of the bank.

In detail, service departments warned against the use of their name and logo by cyber fraudsters to target their customers, as Ajman Sewerage Corporation revealed that fraudsters send a malicious link to the e-mail, and once you click on it, the browser moves to a page that contains a login that is almost identical to the institution’s platform, and once it is used By the client, fraudsters seize his confidential information and his card data that he used to log into his account.

The Foundation confirmed that it provides the utmost protection for its networks from electronic threats, but at the same time it called on its customers to beware of these attacks and fraudulent operations, stressing the need not to click on unknown links received via e-mail, and not to enter confidential data such as usernames and passwords or put data. Bank cards.

A victim of electronic fraud revealed to “Emirates Today” that she was subjected to phishing and seizing 45,000 dirhams after persuading her to update her bank account data, and receiving a text message attributed to Dubai Police.

A bank customer told Emirates Today that he received a message via WhatsApp from an unknown number bearing the logo of the bank in which he registers his account, stating that there is an update on the bank’s system, and he will receive a phone call from a bank employee to take steps to update him, pointing to He actually received the call, but did not respond to the caller, as he was aware of this fraudulent method.

In addition, the criminal court ruled to imprison fraudsters who extracted a large number of SIM cards from one of the two telecommunications companies with forged documents, and used them to defraud bank clients through text messages attributed to departments and service companies, and accused them of freezing their bank cards or accounts and penetrating them by deceptive methods.

An official in the fraud department of one of the two telecommunications companies said, “Complaints received from clients of the organization, who reported that they had received messages from the company’s phone numbers containing messages stating that their bank cards were blocked and that they had to contact the owners of these numbers to address the matter.”

He added that, by examining these letters, it was found that they were sent from several numbers issued in favor of two companies under two forged commercial licenses, and accordingly, the accused were tracked after the competent authorities reached their involvement, in addition to another defendant who escaped, and they were referred to the Criminal Court, which ruled their conviction.

For its part, Dubai Police warned against disclosing any confidential bank data over the phone or through the Internet, and allocated an easy mechanism to report these fraudulent operations or any other electronic crimes through the e-Crime platform, including the inclusion of data, ID card number, and then details. The complaint and the size of the losses suffered by the victim, and the evidence that supports his complaint.

Colonel Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the Anti-Cybercrime Department at Dubai Police, said that the launch of the e-Crime platform contributed to facilitating communication with victims and containing these crimes at an early stage, especially in light of preserving the confidentiality of the information and information related to it, stressing that Dubai Police paid attention. Early on to the seriousness of cybercrime in light of the development of communication technologies, the ease of committing it thousands of miles from other countries, and the difficulty of tracking its perpetrators, so it established a strong digital structure to protect members of society, but it remains only to deal with caution and awareness by the public not to fall into this trap in the first place.

Deterrent penalties

The Director of the Anti-Cyber ​​Crime Department at Dubai Police Colonel Saeed Al Hajri stated that the law provided deterrent penalties for those involved in these crimes, so the perpetrator of this type of fraud is punished with imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and a fine of not less than 250 thousand dirhams and not exceeding one million dirhams. Fraudulent method, or assuming a false name, or impersonating an incorrect character via the Internet or any of the information technology means.

