Elon Musk is back in the public eye, although this time not because of his controversial statements or massive layoffs, but because of a hack who uses his image in videos on Youtube.

One of the channels affected by this hack is the well-known channel of Linus Tech Tipswhich has more than 15 million subscribers and broadcast live two scam videos related to the Bitcoin. Scammers are hacking channels Youtube to show live streams with fake celebrities like Elon Muskasking viewers to send cryptocurrency in exchange for a chance to win a big prize.

This issue is not new as it has been going on for quite some time. If you do an online search on “elon musk hack youtube“, you can find data from 2020 or 2021 that talk about this problem. For example, a user of the video platform explains how to recover a channel after a hacker takes it to promote cryptocurrencies with the image of Musk. This individual had the carcass of him kidnapped by the hackers for four days and received no support from Google either Youtube.

In June 2022, several content creators came together to criticize Youtube for not tackling a network of cybercriminals spreading fake videos of Elon Musk to rip off viewers. Criminals hijack accounts Youtube and they use the videos to promote cryptocurrency live. People send money thinking they will receive rewards from the CEO of Tesla.

The problem is that sometimes Youtube it removes reported channels, but many times these channels are real and have simply been hijacked by a gang of cybercriminals. One of the most common links is to the website https://elon-x2.live/which invites people to double their money by sending Bitcoin either ethereum to advertised digital wallet addresses.

Linus Tech Tips has reported the incident and hopes that alphabetthe parent company of YoutubePlease strengthen the security of the video platform to prevent this from happening again.

Via: Genbeta