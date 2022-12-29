Fake vaccines, Giorgi and Madame risk big. The investigation papers

The question of fake Green Passes which involves, among others, two VIPs of the caliber of Madame and Camila Giorgi it gets bigger and bigger. They asked the trial incidentthe investigators of the prosecutor of Vicenza who are dealing with the case of the alleged fake vaccinations which involved the singer and the tennis player. An investigation that started from checks and investigations carried out on Dr. Daniela Grillone Tecioiu, her husband Andrea Giacoppo and the nephrologist Erich Goepel Volker, arrested and then free pending trial. From the point of view sportythe Federation Italiana Tennis and Padel – we read it would have already come into possession of the investigation papers and could therefore soon set its judicial machinery in motion. George should participate at the Australian Open and first at Adelaide WTA.

The Federation could decide to stop her before the departure. About the case Madamehowever, the secretary intervened Fimmg (Federation of general practitioners) Rome Pier Luigi Bartoletti. In particular, the doctor, in an interview with la Repubblica, commented on Madame’s participation in the New Year’s concert at the Circus Maximus, saying: “The Australians when Djokovic he was smart they didn’t let him in Australia, while we grant the smart no vax the New Year’s concert. Here we go from an attitude forklift to that of absolute permissiveness. People like that don’t understand. Things are to be avoided subject of controversy“, Bartoletti said.

