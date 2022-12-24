Camila Giorgi would be investigated for false ideology following an investigation by the Vicenza mobile team that started about a year ago after a report from Ulss 8 suspicious of the excessive number of vaccines required by Dr. Grillone Tecioiu’s study. But alleged false vaccinations, according to reports from Brescia Oggi and the Giornale di Vicenza, had also been made in the study of Dr. Goepel, in Fara, arrested and then released in September because, according to the judges, there was no danger of repeating the crime. Grillone Tecioiu had also been released from prison and reinstated.

Investigation

—

In February, another 12 people had also been investigated while the investigators’ work concentrated on the lists of patients who allegedly attended the medical office in via Sella. Among these also Camila Giorgi and the singer Madame. The latter, from Vicenza, would have been assisted by Dr. Grillone Tecioiu for some time, while Camila Giorgi, who is based in Macerata, would have no other links with the Vicenza area. Camila is also at risk at a sporting level and some of the investigation papers have already been sent to Fitp. Everything is yet to be proven but the tennis player may have resorted to the “treatments” of the Vicenza doctor in order to be able to play some tournaments, including the Australian Open and the US Open, which required mandatory vaccination. Novak Djokovic, we recall, had been rejected and expelled from Australia due to his unvaccinated status.