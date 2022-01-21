With the advancement of Covid-19 cases, some cities began to require the vaccination certificate to access some places and there is already a parallel market that sells proof of immunization in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The complaint was made this Friday (21) by RJ1, TV Globo’s local newspaper.

According to the report, counterfeit vaccination cards are sold for up to R$200 in broad daylight in Rio at at least two addresses: Uruguaiana and Quinta da Boa Vista.

This Friday (21), military police arrested four men who were selling false tickets and vaccination certificates near AquaRio.

