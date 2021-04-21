Fake vaccination passports are in circulation in Germany. The federal government is planning a digital vaccination certificate for forgery-proof proof of corona vaccinations.

After research by the ARD political magazine Report Mainz fake vaccination certificates are offered for sale in various groups of the messenger service Telegram, such as the daily News reported. The German vaccination passports are advertised with photos on which the stamps, signatures and stickers of the vaccines with batch numbers can be seen.

According to the stamp, the forged vaccination passports mainly come from large German vaccination centers such as Bonn, Frankfurt, Augsburg or Frankenthal. Passes from Düsseldorf and Munich are also available for purchase on the Internet. The federal government is meanwhile planning a digital vaccination pass, which should serve as forgery-proof proof of corona vaccinations.

Fake vaccination cards in circulation – the head of a vaccination center is shocked

Report Mainz was able to locate one of the fraudulent providers on Telegram. The dealer in the forged vaccination passport says that he does not want to be vaccinated himself, but that he does not want to be disadvantaged as a result. He sold more than 30 pieces in one day – his customers come from all over Germany. The unit price is 150 euros, whoever wants to buy several directly receives a volume discount. According to Report Mainz Those responsible at the Frankfurt vaccination center were shocked.

Benedikt Hart, the head of the vaccination center on the part of the German Red Cross, also feels the trade in forged vaccination passports as shameful and is stunned. Benedikt Hart could be loud Report Mainz Immediately realize that the passports are forged and explained that other stamps are used in the vaccination center. Every doctor in the vaccination center has his own stamp with a number assigned only to him.

Detecting a forgery is not possible for officials who check such a vaccination certificate at a national border, for example. Upon request from Report Mainz the State Criminal Police Office of Hesse explains that the trade in falsified corona vaccination certificates is being observed and that it will be criminally investigated. The manufacture and distribution, but also the use of such forged vaccination passports, is a criminal offense. However, blank vaccination passes are freely available in Germany, which makes counterfeiting easier.

Fake vaccination passports in circulation: Federal government is working on a digital vaccination passport

In Germany, before the summer holidays, it should be possible to easily prove full vaccination protection using a smartphone app, how loud German Press Agency (dpa) leaked from government circles. The digital certificate is intended to give those affected the opportunity to quickly and forgery-proof proof that they are fully vaccinated and can therefore claim certain rights again, for example when traveling on vacation.

The certificates should not be stored centrally on a server, but rather on the user’s smartphone. In addition to the entry in the analogue yellow vaccination pass, people without a smartphone receive a printout of the digitally readable vaccination certificate as a QR code on paper. If the smartphone is lost or changed, the certificate can be read into the mobile phone again using the printed QR code.

Germany is planning a forgery-proof digital vaccination certificate. (Symbol image) © Sina Schuldt / dpa

The digital vaccination certificates are to be issued in the vaccination centers and medical practices. The federal government is currently looking for a method by which those who have already been fully vaccinated can receive their certificate retrospectively. As previously stated in the Official Journal of the European Union, the digital vaccination certificate will be created in Germany under the leadership of the American technology group IBM. The Cologne start-up Ubirch, the Swabian IT service provider Bechtle and Govdigital, a cooperative association of ten IT service providers from the public sector, are also involved.

Similar to the official corona warning app of the federal government, the development of the system is to be programmed as an open source project and made transparent. The vaccination certificate should then be stored either in the Corona warning app or a separate application programmed by IBM.

EU plans Covid certificate with information about vaccinations, tests and infections

The German vaccination certificate should also be compatible with the Covid certificate, which is currently being worked on at the EU level. The document is intended to record vaccinations, the results of approved tests and information on survived infections and to be recognized throughout the EU. Especially holiday countries like Greece or Spain, whose economies are heavily dependent on tourism, had advocated this.

The certificate should be issued free of charge. The countries should be able to decide for themselves which advantages – such as quarantine exemption – the EU states grant. The respective countries should also determine for themselves whether they also recognize vaccinations with preparations that are only approved in certain countries but not in the entire EU – for example the Russian Sputnik V. The rules should initially apply for twelve months. The European Parliament could determine its position at the end of the month, after which negotiations with the EU states should begin.

