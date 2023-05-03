Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

During a search of the home of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, his mobile phone was confiscated, among other things. (Archive photo) © Eraldo Peres/AP/dpa

Police officers search the home of the Brazilian ex-president and arrest his aide. Reason are fake vaccination cards.

Brasília – Former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro is known for his attitude during the corona pandemic – again and again he has publicly questioned the danger of the virus and the effectiveness of vaccinations. According to media reports, the police have now searched the 68-year-old’s house in Brasília. Reason: possibly fake vaccination cards.

During the search of the Brazilian ex-president’s home, officials confiscated his and his wife Michelle’s cell phones, according to the TV station TV Globe reported on Wednesday. In addition, Bolsonaro’s former adjutant, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid Barbosa, was arrested. Bolsonaro himself is also said to be questioned by the police.

Fake vaccination cards: Multiple search warrants and arrest warrants issued

The investigations were directed against a criminal organization. She is said to have fed incorrect data into the system of the Ministry of Health, as the federal police announced. So it was possible to get vaccination certificates corona-to issue vaccinations for people who are actually not vaccinated and to implement the travel restrictions, for example in Brazil and bypass the US.

In addition to Bolsonaro’s house search and Cid’s arrest, further house searches and arrests are to follow. A total of 16 search warrants and six arrest warrants were issued.

Corona skeptics: Vaccination data from Bolsonaro and daughter are said to be fake

Loud TV Globe Among other things, the vaccination data of Bolsonaro, his 12-year-old daughter and his ex-adjutant Cid are said to have been falsified. The right-wing ex-president had repeatedly questioned the danger of the corona virus and the effectiveness of vaccinations during the pandemic. Bolsonaro himself contradicts the allegations of certificate forgery. “There is no manipulation on my part,” the newspaper quoted him as saying O globo.

Shortly after election defeat Bolsonaro and shortly before his successor takes office Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva the ex-president traveled to the USA on New Year’s Day. It was not until the end of March that he returned to his home country after a hospital stay. (hk/dpa)