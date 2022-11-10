Twitter is in chaos right now. With the option to pay $8 per month to have the famous blue verification mark on your profile now available, many users have taken this opportunity to, Just as expected, create fake accounts of some personalities.

According to Techcrunch, multiple fake accounts have started to emerge on Twitter in the last few hours. Here we see Users posing as athletes, celebrities, journalists, and morethis with the aim of providing false information, and thus deceive people.

The most notorious case has been that of someone posing as LeBron Jamesthe star of Space Jam: A New Legacywhere he has shared messages about his team change:

“I am officially requesting a trade. Thank you #LakersNation for all the support over the years. To bigger and better things.”

These types of messages have fooled hundreds of people. Fortunately, this and many more accounts have already been blocked, but the damage has already been done, and the negative implications of the new checkmark have been made abundantly clear. Unfortunately, it appears that Elon Musk has no intention of changing his plans on this point.

This will be a very common problem. Just by paying $8 one time, anyone can create false information that many people will take as true. While your accounts will be suspended, the damage has already been done, and the only way to change this is to remove the option to pay for verification.

