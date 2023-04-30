Dealers have complained that they have been exposed to electronic fraud from people who claim to teach the art of trading in exchange for money, explaining that they are promoting books and “courses” that do not provide useful content, with financial values ​​starting from $ 10 and up to $ 1,000.

On the other hand, two jurists considered that such practices fall under the item of electronic fraud, as the UAE law considers that anyone who unlawfully seizes for himself or for others a movable property or benefit, or a bond or signature of this bond, using any fraudulent method, or by taking a name False, or impersonating an incorrect person through the information network, electronic information system, or any information technology means falls under the item of fraud.

In detail, Muhammad Mandour confirmed that his brother has been following a person on social media, inciting to leave schools and studies, and to go to the world of trading, as he is the fastest to make money, and indeed his brother followed him, left his school, and paid 100 dollars to buy books to teach trading, except He did not find any real benefit in it.

Ehab Tariq said that he monitored in the recent period the promotion of a number of people promoting books on teaching financial trading on “Social Media”, and contacted one of them to enter this field, and told him that he had to buy a set of books (the full course for $ 1000), provided that he begins the journey of trading after that. directly, to make big profits in a short time.

He added: «I bought (the course), and it contained superficial information about the art of trading, in addition to information about human development and others, so I tried to communicate again with this person, but he never answered me after that.”

A number of dealers on social networking pages expressed their anger at people claiming affiliation with trading companies, and trying to persuade them to enter this field, and as soon as they enter, the matter begins with small gains, then reaches huge losses, stressing that most of them depend on luring people with the aim of fraud.

On the other hand, the legal advisor, Ayham Al-Maghrabi, said that Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021, regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, stipulated in Article 40 that “the punishment shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than one year, and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams, It shall not exceed one million dirhams, or either of these two penalties, whoever unlawfully seizes for himself or for others a movable property, a benefit, a document, or the signing of this document, by resorting to any fraudulent method, or by adopting a false name or impersonating an incorrect capacity, through the information network. electronic information system, or information technology means.

He added to «Emirates Today»: «If a person impersonates an unauthorized person, and claims that he is an expert or accredited financial analyst, and he is not an expert or accredited by the competent authorities in the country, or from a company licensed in the country, then this is considered a lie and fraud, because it sows confidence. persons to collect money without capacity.

He continued, “I have monitored a number of complaints from dealers, stating that they have been defrauded because of dealing with such people through social media, and buying books to teach trading with useless and reproduced content.” He called for verifying the identity of the person with whom he is dealing by requesting a copy of the practice card. Profession, and a copy of the official license of the company from the accredited authorities to ensure its authenticity.

For his part, legal researcher Dr. Mohsen Al-Khabani said that there are a number of statements made by promoters and impersonators of unlicensed financial characteristics, including that “the offer is for a limited period,” or that “investment opportunities are limited,” or “I have private contacts, secrets, and unauthorized inside information.” Available to the general public », pointing out the need to be aware of the fact that they are dangerous phrases, and the person should wait before transferring his money.

He told «Emirates Today» that the national campaign to confront unlicensed financial activities, which was launched by the Securities and Commodities Authority, bears a similar slogan, with the aim of limiting financial activities and fraudulent practices carried out by unlicensed companies, and combating the continuous increase in the number of complaints that the authority recently received. From investors and other groups of the public, by receiving phone calls and e-mails from fictitious or unlicensed companies inviting them to engage in investment activity claiming that it achieves a high return, which subsequently exposes them to large financial losses.

He added that the campaign works to warn members of the public in general against dealing with any unlicensed financial activity, and alerts to the fraudulent methods used by companies and persons impersonating companies licensed by the regulatory authorities, and encourages the community to report these companies.

Al-Khabani pointed out the attempt to exploit novice traders, who do not have sufficient knowledge in investing in the financial markets, through false promises such as guaranteed and immediate profit to persuade others to deal with them, in addition to the request of these companies to open a trading account immediately in order to exploit investment opportunities, and their resort to falsifying documents. And commercial and professional licenses, to gain the trust of the victim, and therefore it is necessary not to interact with these companies so as not to lose money, warning against interacting with messages, calls and websites that promote investments from unknown sources, and avoiding being drawn into false promises, and requests to transfer funds to start investing before verifying the authenticity Licensing, through the concerned regulatory authorities and official channels.

He stressed the keenness of the legislator in the UAE to find and update special laws and legislation to confront unlicensed financial activities, and to combat fraudulent methods, by adopting a false name or impersonating an incorrect capacity, to ensure transparency and credibility in these transactions; Where the law stated that “the broker is that legal person authorized, in accordance with the provisions of the law, to carry out brokerage work in the market,” and that “dealing in securities listed in the market is limited to licensed brokers.”

He indicated that he shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine of not less than 20 thousand dirhams and not more than 500 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, whoever commits, through the information network, an information technology means or a website, one of the following acts:

1. Promoting a good or service through a misleading advertisement or a method that includes incorrect data.

2. Advertise, promote, mediate, deal in any way, or encourage dealing in a virtual currency, digital currency, stored value unit, or any payment unit that is not officially recognized in the country, or without obtaining a license from the competent authority, and the law defines

It states that misleading advertising is: advertising a commodity or service based on deceptive information, or omitting essential or basic information related to the commodity or service, which may affect the consumer’s decision and push him to contract, so that he would not have contracted without that information.

Fake promises

The Securities and Commodities Authority in the Emirates has warned against investors falling victim to unlicensed trading companies, noting that these companies are trying to exploit novice traders, who do not have sufficient knowledge to invest in the financial markets.

She called for avoiding dealing with them, and promptly informing her, as soon as it was discovered that the company was not licensed.

She explained that these parties make false promises such as guaranteed and immediate profit to entice people to deal with them, in addition to the request of these companies to open a trading account immediately, in order to exploit investment opportunities, and called for not interacting with these companies, so that investors do not lose their money.

The authority called on investors to avoid anonymous messages and calls, and not to respond or interact with calls, e-mails, and websites that promote investments from unknown sources, noting that the licensed and regulated company is transparent, and is keen to publish licensing information on its website, indicating the license number and the licensing regulatory authority. .

The authority noted that unlicensed companies resort to fabricating forged commercial and professional documents and licenses to gain public confidence, noting that the investor can verify the authenticity of the documents and information provided, and that they are actually licensed by a reliable regulatory authority in the country, by obtaining a copy. licenses, and compare them with the data published on the official website of the licensing entity.