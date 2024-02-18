The songs of Diomedes Diaz They will remain for eternity in Colombiamillions of people continue to listen to the hits of the 'Chief of the Junta' that helped promote vallenato on the international scene.

There are several celebrities who have been seen singing the songs of Diomedes Díaz. However, in the last few hours a video appeared in which the German is supposedly seen Toni Kroos singing 'Throw the first stone'.

Toni Kross, another of those who have a new car at Real Madrid.

“It's difficult to keep you happy, I would like to know what you think because I see that this chimera stole my calm, I can't stand another fight, you tell me very ugly things, my hope withers, on the other hand, you don't remember. If you have caused me pain, that doesn't matter, your imagination is what counts, I am the irresponsible infidel, your words are beautiful, if I didn't love you, if I didn't love you, I know I wouldn't be here, but I love you “, the supposed Real Madrid player can be heard intoning in clear Spanish.

The images went viral on social networks. “With feeling compadre!!, this is how the German footballer sang Toni Kroos the song throws the first stone”, title of a media outlet from Valledupar that hinted that the German was singing the hit written by Fabián Corrales and sung by Diomedes Díaz at the top of his voice.

But, unfortunately for the followers of Diomedes Díaz, it was not the Real Madrid star at a Vallenata party.

Although he had tattoos and a physical resemblance, Sebastián Lopera is an 'influencer' who decided to record a video with his friends and publish it on his TikTok profile.

