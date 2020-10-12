



Twitter user Irrfan Khan shared a touching video in which corporation personnel are carrying a rickshaw and the rickshaw driver is crying in front of the camera. There are crowds around, some of whom are seen making videos of this entire incident.

The caption accompanying the video reads, ‘Law in this country is only for the poor’.

The Law of this country is only for poor peoples ..! 4 pic.twitter.com/qygZQZWfKW – Irfan khan (@irfankhan_nsui) October 9, 2020

This video Facebook But many users have shared the same claim.

However, the caption did not mention which country is being talked about, but it is clear from the comments and replies of other users that they are considering it as India.

Actually the video is from Bangladesh, where Dhaka South City Corporation seized a rickshawman named Fazlur and started crying.

We divided the video into several key frames with Google Chrome extension InVID and reverse search them. In the results, we found a link to a Facebook page operating from Bangladesh, on which this video was posted on 8 October. In the caption accompanying the video, the sorrow of Rickshawale was mentioned.

The logo of the channel named ‘Jamuna Tv’ was seen on the video, which is from Bangladesh Channel is.

After that we searched some related keywords, so we Dhaka Tribune According to the news, Fazlur has now become an entropy with a rickshaw puller.

According to the news, ‘Dhaka South City Corporation last Monday launched a campaign to remove battery powered vehicles from the area named Jigatala. During this time, when Fazlur Rahman saw his rickshaw getting seized, he could not stop his tears. Fazlur, who was unemployed due to coronavirus, bought a rickshaw after taking 80 thousand taka loans. Photos and videos of Fazlur became quite viral on social media and now Bangladesh’s largest retail chain company Shwapno has bought two rickshaws to Fazlur. ‘

Times Fact Check has found that the weeping rickshaw puller’s video which is being described as India is actually from Bangladesh.