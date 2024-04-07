Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 20:15

A 33-year-old man suspected of acting as a “fake taxi driver” to scam and steal passengers' bank cards was arrested by military police on Friday night, 5th, in the Jardins region, in the west zone of São Paulo.

According to the State Public Security Secretariat, Military Police agents were patrolling Rua Oscar Freire when they received a report that a man was exchanging passenger cards at the time of payment.

The police then began to follow the suspect's car, a white Toyota Corolla, but the driver allegedly tried to flee when he noticed the presence of the vehicle.

At one point, the car's tire went flat and the suspect disembarked from the vehicle, according to information from the secretariat. The man was arrested on Rua Doutor João Pinheiro in Jardim Paulista, on the outskirts of Ibirapuera Park.

The secretariat reported that around 40 bank cards and five card machines were found inside the Corolla, as well as cash and two license plates. In the trunk, there were also two cell phones, which will be investigated.

According to the ministry, the man informally told the police that he bought bank cards in the Sé region, in the central zone of São Paulo, and then exchanged them with active customer cards.

During investigation, it was verified that the vehicle's module number corresponded to a stolen item. The car and other objects were seized and sent for forensic examination. The case was registered as reception, tampering with a vehicle identification sign and embezzlement by the 78th Police District (Jardins).