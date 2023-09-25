Fake suicide in Greece, even his wife knew it. That’s why he lied

The whole story that involves it would seem to be a sort of hoax the representative of Lugo di Romagna Adam Guerra, who after having staged a suicide had settled in Greece. Not only for the man’s already absurd story, but also for – apparently – fake dismay of his (ex) wife Raffaella Borghiwho said he learned the truth during the program “Chi l’ha visto”.

An information from the Carabinieri and the police sent by the Imola Prosecutor’s Office which is investigating his disappearance according to its jurisdiction (the last domicile of the adventurous Guerra was here) gives the latter peacefully informed of her ex-husband’s new Minoan life.

We are in fact in 2016 when the police track down the Paleochora village in Chania, Crete, this Italian citizen who left behind dramatic messages and two teenage daughters. Guerra speaks with public officials to whom he confides his reasons. He no longer wants to know anything about his family. Time flies Imola prosecutors archive the disappearance of the reluctant father. As reported by Corriere della Sera, Raffaella Borghi, faced with a fait accompli – an ex-husband who has chosen the maximalist solution of a new life abroad – continues with her already quite complicated routine. He finds a job and raises his daughters.

This brings us to 2022 when Guerra decides to request registration in the registry of Italians abroad. He is satisfied but this produces a new rebound in his homeland. The lawyer following Raffaella Borghi’s divorce case warns his client of the news, the registration in the Farnesina lists testifies that the ex-spouse is in good health and did not drown in the waves as initially hypothesized in the family moment. Borghi reports the story to“Penelope” association and at the same time the cameras of “Who has seen” which for Raitre shed light on cases of missing people.

Technically however, if you look closely at the matter, Guerra’s disappearance is no longer reliable. Not only because his name appears in that list of Italians abroad mentioned previously but because the proof we were looking for had arrived seven years earlier.

