A statement issued by Major General Yahya Rasool, spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said:

In light of the directives, the competent authorities took action and verified the existence of a number of shops and economic activities operating under fake trademarks, and legal measures were taken in this regard.

The government agencies concerned with the application of commercial and intellectual property rights and trademark rights call upon all local investors to obtain the original approvals from the owners of international marks and trademarks, and stress that infringement of these rights is a violation of the law, and a crime that harms the business environment and foreign investments, as well as To the reputation of Iraq and its ability to attract major companies and institutions with internationally registered brands and brands.

A report by the Associated Press earlier stated that the Starbucks coffee shop in Baghdad is not licensed, as the coffee is real, but the logo is “fake”.

And it indicated that what is being offered for sale inside 3 cafes in Baghdad is imported from “Starbucks” cafes from neighboring countries, and is operated illegally, which prompted the company to file lawsuits in an attempt to curb violations of its trademark.

Iraqi social media platforms were full of discussion about this phenomenon, as many noted that the matter is not limited to Starbucks cafes only, and that there are other well-known brands that are being impersonated in many Iraqi governorates, considering the matter as fraud for the Iraqi consumer who is a victim of exploitation by impersonators. international trademarks .

What does Iraqi law say?

The Iraqi legal expert, Dr. Muhammad al-Samarrai, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

A trademark is a sign or a group of signs to distinguish between certain commodities or commodities, and it may be in the form of names, letters, numbers, symbolic forms, or a mixture thereof, and is regulated by the Trademarks Law No. 21 of 1957 amended in the latest Amendment No. 9 of 2010

Trademarks and the names of their owners shall be registered in a special register at the Ministry of Industry and a registration certificate shall be issued in accordance with the provisions of Articles 2 and 3 of the Law. After registration, the trademark shall be considered the property of its owner or owners who may be one or more natural or legal persons

The certificate of registration entitles its owners or proprietors to all legal rights that authorize them to prevent its use by others, to file lawsuits, to sue them, and to ask for compensation as well.

Anyone who forges a trademark, uses it in bad faith, uses it illegally, sells products with a counterfeit trademark, offers to sell or offers services with a counterfeit trademark, or without the authorization of its owner, shall be punished by imprisonment from one year to 5 years, and a fine ranging from 50 million dinars (about 35 thousand dollars) to a hundred million Iraqi dinars (about 70 thousand dollars), which is here considered a misdemeanor.

In the event that the above crime is repeated, it becomes a felony and its penalty ranges from 5 to 10 years, and a fine of between one hundred and two hundred million dinars (from 70 to 140 thousand dollars), in addition to the penalty of closing the shop from 15 days to 6 months.

The injured party, who is the owner of the registered trademark, is also entitled to claim compensation for the damage he suffered as well, and all of this is provided that the trademark is registered according to the provisions of the law, so that he can take criminal and civil legal measures.

Material and moral damages

According to the affected companies, counterfeiting exposes well-known brands to danger, costing them billions of dollars in lost revenue, in addition to moral damages, and even endangering the lives of consumers due to imitation of products, which may involve health and environmental risks due to non-compliance with the quality and safety standards of the original product.