Genoa – “Hi mom, this is my new number. I need you to top up my prepaid card because I have some unexpected expenses to make.” It hits the fake son's SMS scam in Genoa. A 75-year-old woman who fell into the trap of cyber criminals paid a thousand euros to what she believed to be her daughter.

However, after hearing it, the old woman realized she had been deceived and so she went to the police and filed a complaint. Investigators recommend older adults to never trust text messages arriving from unknown numbers who then ask for money. If you receive one, you need to check with the real relative and then report it immediately.