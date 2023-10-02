Fake Show – Be wary of imitations: previews of the third episode, 2 October

Fake Show – Beware of imitations is the new Rai 2 program hosted by Max Giusti broadcast this evening, 2 October 2023, at 9.20 pm. A total of five events every Monday with a show that celebrates the world of imitations. For each episode there will be various guests, comedians and impersonators. Let’s find out this evening’s previews.

Each episode of Fake Show – Beware of imitations will host some characters from the world of entertainment who will play with the host by competing in individual, couple or group tests based on imitations of famous people, but also of objects, noises, sounds, dances and more Still. Accompanying Max Giusti will also be a slightly crazy version of Artificial Intelligence, an unpredictable generator of many situations. And guests of all the episodes will be Francesca Manzini and Claudio Lauretta.

Guests of the third appointment, in addition to Francesca Manzini and Claudio Lauretta, will be Francesco Facchinetti, Antonio Giuliani, Luca and Andrea Dei Panpers, Pierpaolo Pretelli, Giulia Salemi, Giovanni Vernia. Among the tests proposed during the evening there will be “Artificial Reality”: the AI, surprisingly, will animate the studio by re-proposing the scenography of a television program or a place and the guests called to play must interact with the professional imitators who they impersonate, from time to time, the host of the program or a well-known person. In this episode, Francesca Manzini will step into the role of Ilary Blasi (and, during the course of the episode, she will make other interventions as Mara Venier and Loredana Bertè), Claudio Lauretta will be Gerry Scotti (and, then, during the evening, he will also intervene as Claudio Bisio and Pino Insegno), while Maurizio Di Girolamo will be both Alberto Angela and Morgan.

Among the other games, there will be: “A legs raised”, “Goldfingere” and “Can you hear this voice”. The guests of the episode will be joined by the “FakeStars”, lookalikes and imitators of great musical characters, in moments that also involve the guests of the episode (in this second appointment the AI ​​will propose a series by Adriano Celentano). There will be no shortage of incursions by Gennaro Calabrese, Simone Barbato, and Vincenzo Albano with the space dedicated to “Fake News”.

Where to watch Fake Show live on TV and streaming? Prime time appointment at 9.20pm on Rai 2 hosted by Max Giusti. Appointment every Monday for five weeks. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.