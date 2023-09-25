Fake Show – Be wary of imitations: previews of the second episode, 25 September

Fake Show – Beware of imitations is the new Rai 2 program hosted by Max Giusti broadcast this evening, 25 September 2023, at 9.20 pm. A total of five events every Monday with a show that celebrates the world of imitations. For each episode there will be various guests, comedians and impersonators. Let’s find out this evening’s previews.

Previews, comedians, imitators, games and guests

Each episode of Fake Show – Beware of imitations will host some characters from the world of entertainment who will play with the host by competing in individual, couple or group tests based on imitations of famous people, but also of objects, noises, sounds, dances and more Still. Accompanying Max Giusti will also be a slightly crazy version of Artificial Intelligence, an unpredictable generator of many situations. And guests of all the episodes will be Francesca Manzini and Claudio Lauretta.

Guests of the second appointment Alessandro Borghese, Fabio Caressa, Gabriele Corsi, Cristina D’Avena, Valeria Graci, Matranga and Minafò, Francesco Procopio and Carolina Rey. Among the tests proposed during the evening there will be “Artificial Reality”: the AI, surprisingly, will animate the studio by re-proposing the scenography of a television program or a place and the guests called to play must interact with the professional imitators who they impersonate, from time to time, the host of the program or a well-known person. In this episode, Francesca Manzini will step into the shoes of Ilary Blasi and Mara Venier, while Claudio Lauretta will be Gerry Scotti with his “record-breaking Fake Show”. Barbara Foria, however, will become Myrta Merlino.

The guests of the episode will be joined by the “FakeStars”, lookalikes and imitators of great musical characters, in moments that also involve the guests of the episode – in this second appointment the AI ​​will propose a series of Michael Jackson – and the “Fakenomeni”, eccentric characters who will perform original and unconventional imitations.

There will be no shortage of incursions by Maurizio Di Girolamo, Gennaro Calabrese and Elisa Gaiotto, with their imitations (including that of Roberto Benigni, Flavio Insinna and Shakira), by Simone Barbato, and by Vincenzo Albano with the space dedicated to “Fake News ”.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Fake Show live on TV and streaming? Prime time appointment at 9.20pm on Rai 2 hosted by Max Giusti. Appointment every Monday for five weeks. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.