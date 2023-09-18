Fake Show – Be wary of imitations: previews of the first episode

Fake Show – Beware of imitations is the new Rai 2 program hosted by Max Giusti broadcast from 18 September 2023 at 9.20 pm. A total of five events every Monday with a show that celebrates the world of imitations. For each episode there will be various guests, comedians and impersonators. Let’s find out this evening’s previews.

Previews, comedians, imitators, games and guests

Each episode of Fake Show – Beware of imitations will host some characters from the world of entertainment who will play with the host by competing in individual, couple or group tests based on imitations of famous people, but also of objects, noises, sounds, dances and more Still. Accompanying Max Giusti will also be a slightly crazy version of Artificial Intelligence, an unpredictable generator of many situations. And guests of all the episodes will be Francesca Manzini and Claudio Lauretta.

During each episode, there will be moments of entertainment, with the participation of lookalikes and characters who will bring their “author’s fakes” to the stage and, furthermore, some of the most talented Italian imitators will be the protagonists, in the role of the most famous characters from the world of entertainment. Guests of the first appointment, in addition to Francesca Manzini and Claudio Lauretta, will be: Filippo Bisciglia, Rossella Brescia, Valeria Graci, Peppe Iodice, Luca and Andrea dei Panpers.

Among the tests proposed during the evening there will be “Artificial Reality”: the AI, surprisingly, will animate the studio by re-proposing the scenography of a television program and the guests called to play will have to interact with the professional imitators who will impersonate, from time to time, from time to time, the host of the program.

In the first episode, Francesca Manzini will take on the role of Mara Venier, while Claudio Lauretta will become Gerry Scotti and Antonino Cannavacciuolo.

Another test will be: “Do you feel this voice”, which will see one of the guests, sitting with his back turned in the center of the studio, listening to some songs. On the basis of the music, a singer will enter the studio and perform the piece live and the guest, without being able to see the singer, will have to guess whether it is the original singer or an imitator.

Furthermore, the guests of the episode will be joined by the “FakeStars”, lookalikes and imitators of great musical characters, in moments that will also involve the guests of the episode, and the “Fakenomeni”, a series of eccentric characters who will perform original and outside the box. There will also be incursions by Maurizio Di Girolamo and Gennaro Calabrese, with their imitations, including that of Roberto Benigni and Flavio Insinna, and there will be a space dedicated to “Fake News” with Vincenzo Albano, who will comment on some news .

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Fake Show live on TV and streaming? Prime time appointment at 9.20pm on Rai 2 hosted by Max Giusti. Appointment every Monday for five weeks. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.