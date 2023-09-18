Fake Show – Be wary of imitations: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

Fake Show – Beware of imitations is the new Rai 2 show hosted by Max Giusti. A new original Italian format created by Direzione Entertainment Prime Time and Endemol Shine Italy Spa, which celebrates the varied and hilarious world of imitations. But how many episodes are planned? These are five Mondays, from 18 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. Here is the complete schedule.

First episode: 18 September 2023

Second episode: September 25, 2023

Third episode: October 2, 2023

Fourth episode: October 9, 2023

Fifth episode: October 16, 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Fake Show last? Appointment on Rai 2 at 9.20pm every Monday from 18 September. Closing is scheduled for midnight, so about two and a half hours, advertising included.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Fake Show live on TV and streaming? Prime time appointment at 9.20pm on Rai 2 hosted by Max Giusti. Appointment every Monday for five weeks. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.